Lewis Horne

At the age of 58, he says his days of “runnin’ and gunnin’” are over. Lewis Horne, deputy for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been working in the investigation department for a year after 16 years of taking criminals off the street. 

Although he works for Bibb County, Horne is a longtime resident of Monroe County. He began his career in law enforcement in the 1980s working at the Al Burruss Training Center.