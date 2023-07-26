At the age of 58, he says his days of “runnin’ and gunnin’” are over. Lewis Horne, deputy for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has been working in the investigation department for a year after 16 years of taking criminals off the street.
Although he works for Bibb County, Horne is a longtime resident of Monroe County. He began his career in law enforcement in the 1980s working at the Al Burruss Training Center.
Lewis is the son of Kenneth Horne, who retired from the Forsyth Police Department, and Harriett Horne, who was well known as “Momma Harriet” when she worked at the city swimming pool.
He is the great-grandson of Dr. Wilson Jackson Smith who was a popular character in Juliette during the heydays of the Juliette Mill. Lewis said his great-grandfather was a rambunctious man who loved to drink and who once drove his car into the river at Dames Ferry. He couldn’t swim and the men trying to rescue him nearly drowned. After that, the doctor gave away his car and hired a man to drive him around.
When Lewis was a boy, his father was a senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, and from the age of 6 to 10, he was living in and near Clark Air Force Base in the Philippine Islands.
He said once he and his younger sister went to a local store with their dog to buy candy and were kidnapped by some local men when they left the store. They were taken to an abandoned house and held there until their dog heard people calling their names and began to bark. This frightened the kidnappers who then ran away. Lewis said he and his sister were punished because their parents didn’t believe their story.
After coming back to the United States and being stationed in Texas and Missouri, Horne’s father retired from the military and the family moved to Forsyth when Lewis was sixteen. He and his sister enrolled in Mary Persons and he later attended the Middle Georgia Technical College and received an automotive mechanic certificate.
After spending a couple of years in that field, he went to Gordon and studied psychology for a while.
In his off time, Lewis loves to go to Florida, where he keeps his boat, and fish. He also likes to ride his motorcycle and recently took part in the 1st Annual Save-A-Pet Rescue Ride.
When asked what he would like to say to the youth of Monroe County, Lewis said, “Taking it easy from 18-25 will ensure some regret and difficulty in the future. Don’t squander your youth.”
