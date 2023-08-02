Monroe County Library held its last special program for the 2023 Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, July 26 with a visit from the Fairy Godmother. Children were asked to register for the program and slightly over 25 attended. Most dressed in their favorite princess or prince attire.
There was Cinderella, Ana, Elsa, Belle and a variety of other royally clad participants. Mr. Forsythia and Baby Miss Forsythia attended wearing their crowns and sashes. Prior to the arrival of the Fairy Godmother, Monroe County librarian Kimberly Clayton greeted the children and parents, gave out name tags and read the story of “The Princess Knight.”