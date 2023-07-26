TRUE GRIS
The old tire came from his uncle’s garage in downtown Macon.
It was the late 1950s. There is no one in the family still around who could tell you where it had been on its journey, and no one who could have imagined it would become a wheel in the circle of life for nearly seven decades.
The vintage, 14-inch Monarch tire has white sidewalls, made of rubber and four-ply polyester. It has hung on a rope from the branches of tall pines and the boughs of river oaks, swinging like a pendulum across four generations of Polaroid pictures and digital photographs.
In its lifetime, it has escaped the rising waters of the Ocmulgee River, weathered ice storms and humid Georgia summers. It came dangerously close to the path of a tornado that cut through the family’s property at Great Hill Place in Bolingbroke. It was only a stone’s throw from the flames that burned the family’s river home to the ground four years ago.
If you ask Guy Fried, the tire swing is a survivor.
“It has survived thousands of kids,’’ he said, laughing,
Guy can tell you the genesis of the tire swing, and the dog-eared scrapbooks of memories that have followed. But he does not know when and where the story will end. It continues to write itself.
His parents, E.J. and Patsy Fried, put up the tire swing for Guy and his sisters, Pam and Martha. Their father positioned it between two pine trees, a metal swing set and a clothes line in their yard on Forest Hill Road.
“My dad got up on a ladder and tied ropes to one tree and then on another,’’ Guy said “The swing was in the middle. It didn’t work too well.’’
Eventually, E.J. Fried figured out a more practical design.
“We had a regular 1950s swing set with a little swing and a metal slide,’’ Guy said. “It was boring. The tire swing was exciting. We had bicycles and horses. The tire swing was where everybody ended up.’’
Dozens of neighborhood kids climbed aboard to swing, spin around and defy gravity as they pointed their PF Flyers toward the sky. One of them was George Israel, who went on to become the mayor of Macon.
The swing became such a central part of their lives it served as a backdrop for many of the family’s holiday cards over the years.
When the Fried children grew up and left home, E.J. took down the swing, put on new ropes, tied new knots and stuck it in a box with a note: “For the next generation.’’
Guy and his wife, Valerie, took it with them to Great Hill Place on Highway 41 north of Bolingbroke, where their sons, Jacob and Joseph, grew up with the vintage wheel at arm’s length. In 1995, the Frieds moved to River Trace in Monroe County, where the swing was hung from an oak on the banks of the Ocmulgee.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of event is going on, it has always been a magnet,’’ Guy said.
Jacob and Joseph now have families of their own, and the Fried’s seven grandsons are the third generation to take a seat on the old Monarch.
The house at the river was destroyed by fire in 2019. They lost everything, including family keepsakes that can never be replaced. The tire swing was not hurt, except for maybe a broken heart.
The Frieds still have family gatherings at the river. Guy pulled up in his truck one day, and four young people from the neighborhood had invited themselves over to swing.
A few weeks ago, Guy and Valerie packed it up and took it with them to Lake Oconee to visit Jacob and his family. They all went out on a boat, found a tiny island in the middle of the 19,000-acre lake and hung the tire from the branch over the water. Soon, folks were pulling over in boats to take a curious look at it.
Joseph asked his dad if he could switch out the tire swing with a new “saucer” tree swing. Guy calls it a “newfangled” swing.
He insists there are no plans to retire the tire. It still has some sentimental tread on it. He expects his grandchildren to carry on the tradition. Maybe one day it will end up in the Smithsonian, so future generations will know what a beloved tire swing looks like.
Guy has worked to refurbish the original thimble and ropes to provide a seal against the elements. “I spray painted it gold because, to me, it is gold,’’ Guy said. He plans to fill the inside of the tire with a protective foam.
“One day, it’s going into a box,’’ he said. “And we will write a note … for the next generation.’’
Ed Grisamore, longtime writer and True Gris columnist for The Macon Telegraph and now the Reporter, is the author of nine books. He also teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon. He was the 2010 recipient of the Will Rogers Humanitarian Award, presented by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He has won first-place awards in the Georgia Press Association for Best Serious Column, Best Humor Column, Feature Writing, Sports Writing and Religion Writing. He is the author of nine books and was named 2012 “Georgia Author of the Year” by the Georgia Writers Association. His audiobook, “Gris & That,’’ was nominated for a Grammy in the “Spoken Word” category. You can read more of his stories at edgrisamore.substack.com