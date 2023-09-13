When Linda Gibbs goes to work in the mornings, the first thing she does is feed a bunch of hungry dogs. She then takes them to the outside pens at Save A Pet on Maynard Church Road for fresh air and exercise. There is also a large play yard where the dogs enjoy romping with each other. When the pooches are settled in and happy, Linda returns to clean the pens where the dogs spend their nights. She also keeps the outside pens clean. Linda said there are 32 dog pens at the facility filled with 32 dogs. Save A Pet hasn’t had a single dog adopted in over a month and a half, and if someone shows up with another dog, they will have to be turned away. A German Shepherd has been with them for three years. The organization never euthanizes but instead is dedicated to finding responsible owners, and for September, they’re running a special; instead of $250 to adopt a dog, it is now $150.
Linda was born in Queens, New York, in 1963, the daughter of Fran and Bruce Cabral, the second of one sister and two brothers. She grew up on one of the largest raspberry farms in western New York near Ransomville, right on the Canadian border. The family also had horses and pigs. Ransomville is near Niagara Falls, just outside Buffalo, on Lake Ontario. It’s a tiny town with a population of less than 4,500 that has grown smaller since she left. There are no fast-food restaurants. No supermarket.