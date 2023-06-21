Tyler Rigot

Tyler Rigot (No. 40) prepares to take the mound at Luther Williams Field against the Lexington Blowfish. Third baseman Jarrett Jenkins (No. 9) is in the background. (Photo/Brielle Grubbs)

After a sluggish start, the Macon Bacon went on a four-game winning streak over the past week. The four wins put their season record over .500 at 7-6, placing them in a tie for second in the Coastal Plain Leagues West Division. 

The winning streak started last Tuesday night at home when they defeated the Forest City Owls 10-6. Mary Persons’ alumni Jaden Bankston came in to relieve starting pitcher Jonathan Kozasky and get a key out in the game. 