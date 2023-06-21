After a sluggish start, the Macon Bacon went on a four-game winning streak over the past week. The four wins put their season record over .500 at 7-6, placing them in a tie for second in the Coastal Plain Leagues West Division.
The winning streak started last Tuesday night at home when they defeated the Forest City Owls 10-6. Mary Persons’ alumni Jaden Bankston came in to relieve starting pitcher Jonathan Kozasky and get a key out in the game.
Bankston has made four appearances for the season with ten strikeouts in five innings of work.
They continued the streak on Thursday night when they defeated the Lexington County Blowfish, 5-3. In that game, former First Presbyterian Viking Austin Emener earned the victory with two perfect innings of work.
The Bacon closed the weekend with two more wins against the Blowfish; a 6-5 thriller at Luther Williams’ Field on Friday night and then a 12-2 laugher Saturday on the road to close the week out.
JR Freethy, a middle infielder from the University of Nevada, leads the Bacon offense with a .350 average, two home runs, and eight RBI. Leadoff hitter Antoni Brown who just finished his junior year for the Mercer Bears, is hitting .292 with 20 runs scored in 13 games.
Another Mercer Bear, Jaxon O’Neal from Newnan, Georgia, is the Bacon’s top pitcher with a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings.
The Bacon will be back at Luther Williams on Thursday night against the Florence Flamingos and then on Saturday for Superhero night against the Boone Bigfoots. Game time is 7 p.m.