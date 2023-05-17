In the 1930s the Juliette Milling Company was the largest rock-ground meal facility in the world. At its height, the mill was buying one thousand carloads of corn per annum. Each carload consisted of 1,000 bushels making a total of 1 million bushels. J.M Birch was president of the company which was well known for producing Juliette Grits.
The nearly 20,000 sq. ft. four-story concrete grist mill was constructed on the banks of the Ocmulgee River in 1927 and for decades was Juliette’s main industry until the business closed in 1957.
Les White purchased the property in 1999 and converted two levels of the building into a motorcycle museum. When he decided to close the museum, he sold off two floors of his one-of-a-kind bikes.
Last month White sold the old grist mill to Dr. Luke Walker of Forsyth for $650,000 who has plans to convert the site into an event space called Juliette Mill. The doctor wants the community to have a place they can go to have a good time and create memories at functions like weddings, birthday parties and anniversaries on the banks of the beautiful Ocmulgee River. Walker is also creating a single short-term rental space that overlooks the river. He hopes to have that area ready by the middle of summer.
Also on the first floor will be a gift shop area selling scooped ice cream and the like. Walker said it’s the location where you will feel the essence of the building’s history. Large pieces of antique grist mill machinery remain attached to the walls and ceiling.
There are plans to install a makeup room for brides and a reception hall. A food prep area is in the plans. With the number of artifacts left over in the building from the site’s grist mill days, Dr. Walker is also considering creating an area for a museum.
Walker has tackled his huge project hands-on with the help of his uncle Drew Paggett and his wife, Taisia who oversees design. She is also an occupational therapist at Monroe Physical Therapy. Walker says, “She’s got the vision!” His two sons, Maximus, 8, and Ace, 6, enjoy exploring the immense building. Les White remains a fixture at the place helping wherever needed.
Admittedly, Walker has a long way to go. The electrical wiring must be redone. New insulation and sheetrock needs to be added. He is paving a walkway in the front and installing an awning. Even clearing the landscape is an enormous task but Dr. Luke Walker is making it happen.