In the 1930s the Juliette Milling Company was the largest rock-ground meal facility in the world. At its height, the mill was buying one thousand carloads of corn per annum. Each carload consisted of 1,000 bushels making a total of 1 million bushels. J.M Birch was president of the company which was well known for producing Juliette Grits.

The nearly 20,000 sq. ft. four-story concrete grist mill was constructed on the banks of the Ocmulgee River in 1927 and for decades was Juliette’s main industry until the business closed in 1957.