Ethan Bertram

From left, Ethan Bertram, Evan Bertram and Walker Turner make up the Serv-All team. 

If you need yard work or landscaping done in Middle Georgia, then Mary Persons graduate Evan Bertram and his Serv-All Lawn Care is the one to call.

“The first time I met this enterprising 19-year-old,” said Reporter columnist Carolyn Martel, “he impressed me with his hard work and how he carefully checked to make sure that everything was done with excellence. Seeing his work ethic, expertise and professionalism.”