If you need yard work or landscaping done in Middle Georgia, then Mary Persons graduate Evan Bertram and his Serv-All Lawn Care is the one to call.
“The first time I met this enterprising 19-year-old,” said Reporter columnist Carolyn Martel, “he impressed me with his hard work and how he carefully checked to make sure that everything was done with excellence. Seeing his work ethic, expertise and professionalism.”
Bertram began working for another lawn company during his freshman year of high school and enjoyed it. After graduating in 2022, he secured his own license and insurance to start his own business doing it.
His customers say Evan is very punctual and dependable, just like his father Steven Bertram, a local building contractor.
Evan said he’s proud that he does what he says he will do.
“We may not be the cheapest, but we’re the best,” said Evan. “We don’t cut corners.”
Serv-All can do just about anything you need in the yard, from mowing to installing sod or plants, to clearing trees and underbrush.
“I love what I do,” said Bertram. “I have a passion for it. I love making my own money and not depending on anyone else for anything. I’m very blessed, and God is always at the center of what I do.”
Evan said he had a lot of help getting started on his own, including from his father, and friends and family for hiring him. The main guys on his crew are Ethan Bertram and Walker Turner.
Evan said his favorite verse is Joshua 1:9, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
For a free quote from Serv-All, call Evan Bertram at 229-376- 5376.