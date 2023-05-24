Logan Hickman said there are some people who will be surprised to learn that he has done very well academically at Mary Persons. That is because he has been in the limelight as the Bulldogs quarterback and has also participated in other sports and extracurricular activities. Sports demand a lot of time, and it can be difficult to devote the time to sports needed to excel and also give the time to academics that is necessary to do well.
Logan said he has learned how important it is to manage his time. He tries to always be one of the first at the field house but also to always have class assignments completed on time. He said he makes an effort to do his best both athletically and in the classroom because he has learned that younger kids look up to him and there is always someone watching.
“I try to do the right thing,” he said.
Logan will begin the University of Georgia this fall. He is looking toward graduate school in neuroscience or law school. He said that choosing UGA wasn’t hard because he has grown up a fan and feels comfortable in Athens. He feels that Monroe County Schools have prepared him well for college. He took one dual enrollment class at Middle Georgia College and some Advance Placement classes.
Logan started pre-kindergarten at Hubbard Elementary and continued in Monroe County Schools from there. He is the son of Stan and Blair Hickman and has one brother, Jason, who graduated from Mercer University and is continuing in medical school there.
As well as the football team, Logan has been on the track and golf teams at Mary Persons. He said he particularly enjoys golf and is looking forward to playing in some tournaments with his dad this summer.
Logan said that if he manages his time he doesn’t have to put a lot of pressure on himself because he will get the work done and know that he’s done his best.