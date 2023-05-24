Logan Hickman

Logan Hickman said there are some people who will be surprised to learn that he has done very well academically at Mary Persons. That is because he has been in the limelight as the Bulldogs quarterback and has also participated in other sports and extracurricular activities. Sports demand a lot of time, and it can be difficult to devote the time to sports needed to excel and also give the time to academics that is necessary to do well.

Logan said he has learned how important it is to manage his time. He tries to always be one of the first at the field house but also to always have class assignments completed on time. He said he makes an effort to do his best both athletically and in the classroom because he has learned that younger kids look up to him and there is always someone watching.