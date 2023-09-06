I am running for Forsyth City Council because I am Committed, Dedicated and Motivated to serve the citizens of Forsyth. As a devoted servant leader with honesty and integrity, I take pride in keeping my leadership and organizational skills sharp by staying focused on the issues and concerns that affect our city and community. I will look for and take advantage of opportunities that will continue to help our community grow and improve.
God gives each person a special job to do and mine is that of a servant leader. As proof of my involvement in the community, I have served as secretary of Hopewell United Methodist Church, as a former volunteer with the Forsyth Big Brothers/Big Sisters Club, secretary of the Oprahretts Social and Savings Club, Hubbard Alumni Parade Coordinator, and member of the Bicentennial Committee.