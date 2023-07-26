PASTOR’S CORNER
What’s bothering you today: Financial uncertainty? Family issues? Sickness? Death? Wars and rumors of wars? Political anarchy?
Permit me to offer you the only sure answer to whatever troubles you.
The annals of human history are littered with the magnificence of great empires which share a common theme—they rise, dominate, and then they fall.
The very document that records these epochs, with their shared DNA, also tells of one kingdom that will rise, not only to be more magnificent and glorious than all those that have preceded it; but unlike its predecessors, will never fall. It will, the record reveals, last forever.
That document is the Holy Bible. To some it is simply a collection of ancient fables. To others it is no more than a piece of good literary exposition. Yet, to many, it is the work of the Creator God, who created all humanity and allowed those empires to rise and fall. What’s undeniable, however, is the Bible’s uncannily accurate predictions of the existence and fate of world empires hundreds of years before they appear on the world stage. That very record assures us of the rise and perpetuity of the World’s Final Superpower.
The Bible is a special book. It is unlike any that has ever been written in and/or about the drama of human experience. Its unique characteristic to accurately foretell the future is unparalleled. Only a God who knows the future can reveal exactly what will happen before it comes to pass. The Bible is His special gift to humanity. In these times of conflict, confusion, and uncertainty, you can experience peace and comfort within its pages. Through it, you can have confidence for the future.
The Bible has survived for millennia, despite unnumbered attempts to eradicate it from the planet and prevent its contents from reaching the hearts of men and women. The fact that it has not only survived those attacks, but continues, year after year, to be the number one best seller, ought to make one pause and reflect upon what it truly is. Here’s what one of its characters, who is also one of its inspired writers, says about it: “The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever” (Isaiah 40:8). Thus far, his assertion remains steadfast.
As we closely examine the events currently taking place and the news reports covering them, one is forced to ask whether some nefarious force is at work behind the scenes. The answer to that question is found in that ancient text, largely rejected, distorted, and its contents marginalized. Therefore, in order to get the correct answers on the true nature of the world’s condition demands you take a serious look at that book, the Bible. It contains the most enduring, accurate account of the human experience.
The apostle Peter writes: “We have also a more sure word of prophecy; whereunto ye do well that ye take heed, as unto a light that shineth in a dark place, until the day dawn, and the day star arise in your hearts
(2 Peter 1:19).
The ancient seer Isaiah declared: “Behold, the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: before they spring forth I tell you of them (Isaiah 42:9).
Jesus Himself would proclaim: “Now I tell you before it come, that, when it is come to pass, ye may believe that I Am He (John 13:19).
Jesus Christ, the Creator of the world, the main character of the Bible, and the Drama of the Ages which it contains, can be trusted when He assures us that He will come again to rescue humanity from this world of sin, perplexity, and woe. We can have faith in His word when He promises to make all things new. To date, everything that He had promised and was prophesied about Him have come to pass exactly as was foretold: When and where He would be born, the precise period He would do His ministry on earth, how, when and where He would die, the time of His resurrection from the grave, have all been fulfilled with uncanny accuracy.
The only prediction yet to be fulfilled about Him is the Blessed Hope. In that promise lies your assurance of whatever troubles you.
The Blessed Hope is exclusive to Jesus Christ. Peace and comfort will come to your troubled heart as you focus forward and upward to the most glorious event of earth’s history, Jesus’ soon return to planet earth to establish the Final Superpower. You can rest secured in the words that proceeded from His own lips: “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also” (John 14:1-3).
Its certainty today is infinitely more realistic than when He first uttered it some two thousand years ago. Embrace the Blessed Hope and be comforted.
Pastor Aubrey Duncan is an author, evangelist and pastor of the Forsyth New Life Mission of Seventh-day Adventists., 281 S. Frontage Road, Forsyth. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 17 at a place to be announced.