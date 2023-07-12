Alyssa Lorenzen

Pictured, ledt to right, are Alyssa Lorenzen, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fortenberry, Mercer University School of Medicine Dean Dr. Jean Sumner, Mercer University President William D. Underwood

Alyssa Lorenzen (Class of 2025) of Forsyth was selected as part of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholarship Program at Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) for the 2023 academic year.

MUSM selected current medical students for the scholarship based on their commitment to become pediatricians, strong ties to rural Georgia, character, leadership qualities, community involvement, and their commitment to serving in rural Georgia after their scholarship obligations are met. Rural Pediatrics Scholars will receive full tuition for up to four academic years and must maintain good academic standing.