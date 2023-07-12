Alyssa Lorenzen (Class of 2025) of Forsyth was selected as part of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholarship Program at Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) for the 2023 academic year.
MUSM selected current medical students for the scholarship based on their commitment to become pediatricians, strong ties to rural Georgia, character, leadership qualities, community involvement, and their commitment to serving in rural Georgia after their scholarship obligations are met. Rural Pediatrics Scholars will receive full tuition for up to four academic years and must maintain good academic standing.
The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholarship Program was established as part of a joint initiative between MUSM and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (Children’s), which was announced in February 2023. The scholarship, along with other projects, is funded by a dedicated and long-term sustainable fund allocated by the Children’s Board of Trustees.
MUSM Dean Jean Sumner, M.D., FACP said, “Most of Georgia’s rural counties are without pediatricians and almost no rural counties have enough pediatricians. This scholarship, in time, will allow all Georgia’s rural children to have access to the care they need close to home. We are deeply grateful for the trust in us and the commitment Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has to help rural communities.”
Lorenzen always knew she wanted to work in pediatrics, and she is grateful to Children’s for helping her get one step closer to that goal.
“This scholarship provides me with the resources to be better equipped and connected with the rural communities in Georgia and providing the best care to my future patients,” said Lorenzen. “I look forward to working alongside Children’s to help children in rural Georgia.”
Alyssa is the daughter of Shelly and Steve Lorenzen.
The 2023 scholars were honored during a pinning ceremony on April 26 in the presence of Children’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fortenberry, Mercer University President William D. Underwood, Dean Sumner, Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center Executive Director Glenda Grant, and scholars’ families.
Other students chosen for the Rural Pediatric Scholarship Program at Mercer University are Mackenzie Best of Bonaire (Class of 2026), Lauren Brooker of Sandersville (Class of 2025), Jonathon Edgy of Waynesville (Class of 2023, Leeia Fields of Douglas (Class of 2025), Kimberly Gunby of Stapleton (Class of 2024), Megan Hobbs of Hazlehurst (Class of 2025), Landon Simmons of Euharlee (Class of 2026), Harsimran Singh of Bainbridge (Class of 2026), Nelliena Young of Albany (Class of 2023)