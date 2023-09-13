PASTOR’S CORNER
Accountability is something that is not very popular in the church today. But it is something that is essential if true health is desired. Accountability can be defined as responsible; liable; explainable; answerable.
To hold someone accountable is to hold them responsible for their own actions. Everyone should be accountable to someone. Christians certainly need healthy accountability relationships in order to be all that God has called them to be.
We are all accountable to God. Matthew 12:36-37 says, “But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment. For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.”
Romans 14:12 says, “So then each of us shall give account of himself to God.”
God sees our every move and he holds us accountable to the righteous standard. Proverbs 3:11-12 tells us, “My son, do not despise the chastening of the Lord, nor detest His correction; for whom the Lord loves He corrects, just as a father the son in whom he delights.”
It is important for us to realize that God is watching and He cares about our daily conduct. He desires for it to always reflect a life sold out to Him. He never allows sin to be swept under the rug because He knows the devastating consequences of sin not being dealt with and repented of.
Not only are we accountable to God, but we should also be accountable to each other in the body of Christ. Matthew 18:15-18 states, “Moreover if your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault between you and him alone. If he hears you, you have gained your brother. But if he will not hear, take with you one or two more, that ‘by the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established.’ And if he refuses to hear them, tell it to the church. But if he refuses even to hear the church, let him be to you like a heathen and a tax collector. Assuredly, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.”
The purpose behind holding one another accountable is reconciliation. It is driven by a desire to not want your fellow brothers and sisters in Christ to experience the destruction that unrepentant sin leads to. If you knew there was a bridge that was out in the road ahead, you would do everything you could to warn the oncoming motorist to stop heading in that direction. How much more should we be concerned for fellow Christians that we see making decisions that lead to danger?
There is a process that must be recognized when it comes to holding each other accountable. There are steps that are required to equip you before going to another individual. We must recognize and deal with the planks that are in our own eyes before going to examine the specks that are in our neighbors’ eyes.
Rebukes are hard to receive but they are even more difficult when they are coming from someone who is currently guilty of the same sinful deeds. Let us deal with our own sin properly before participating in accountability.
The problem in the church today is that we never get around to helping each other out. We either feel that we are inadequate or that it is none of our business.
Some would say, “Holding someone accountable is judging them and the Bible says that we shouldn’t judge.” The passage in Matthew 7 that speaks of judging is referring to condemnation, not accountability. We need each other. We need to be kept in check by our brothers and sisters. The Christian life and the reputation of Christ are that important.
Let us uphold the name of Christ together. Many Christians think they are being more loving by not bringing up the sin and struggle that they recognize. The Bible actually says the opposite in Proverbs 27:5, “An open rebuke is better than love carefully concealed.”
This means that it is always better to lovingly rebuke than to overlook in order to avoid offense. Let us love one another enough to uphold accountability.
Rev. Brian Moore is the senior pastor at New Providence Baptist Church, 2560 Highway 41, Smarr. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.