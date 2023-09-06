REECE’S PIECES
Around the time Jimmy Carter was failing as president, I lived with my first bride and my first-born son in a rent-to-own Jim Walters home about 10 miles north of Auburn, Ala. I paid a lot of rent to old man Weaver but never got to own that house. I was proud of my two-acre yard. I had nice trees—a big garden. The property was right off Pear Tree Road across a dirt road from the bottom tip of a triangular patch of pine trees.
Mr. Weaver was ecstatic that I was a carpenter and would stop by occasionally to check out all the improvements I had been making to the house that I believed one day would be mine. I covered the living room walls with cedar planks. I installed a cone-shaped wood-burning stove on top of some built-up bricks in the kitchen. I constructed a new deck on the back. I even built a little bridge over the fence to my elderly neighbor’s yard. That way, she wouldn’t have to walk out onto the road when she wanted to visit with her unsolicited advice.
The most popular establishment in our little community was the nearby Pear Tree Road Catfish House. They had privacy curtains surrounding each table. That way patrons didn’t have to watch their neighbors make pigs of themselves while eating greasy fried catfish. In the center of the tables were 12” holes cut out where you tossed the bones into a trash can conveniently located beneath. A buzzer button was attached to the tabletop to push when you needed another platter of fish. The piled-high platters always arrived quickly, brought by two pretty gals, one with a pitcher of sweet tea. You can’t get any more Alabama than that. Hush puppies were abundant and free. The frog legs were especially delicious and sold by the platter as well. The eatery was popular with big families of big people. I don’t miss a lot about Alabama, but I sure do miss that place.
It was dangerous in the Pear Tree Community during deer season. Rifle bullets zinged across my yard frequently. Hunters weren’t as safe back then as today. They never wore hunter orange. The redneck hunters in my neighborhood cared little about the law anyway. Their only limit was how many deer they could kill in one day. Sometimes, they hunted at night, blinding deer with bright lights, then spent the next day driving around showing off their illegal bloody kills draped over the hoods of their pickups. They occasionally lined up across the wide part of the triangular patch of woods across from my house with a couple of weaponized rednecks ready at the bottom tip. As the line of “hunters” tramped noisily side by side through the brush, the frightened deer would run to the two waiting shooters who picked them off as they exited the point of the triangle. When I spoke to my neighbor about it, she said she had reported them, but nothing ever came of it. No one cared, she said.
I had to drive down a long dirt road to Auburn every morning to get to work. Even when running late, I always drove slowly because of the deer that would suddenly jump out in front of my flatbed pickup. You may not believe it, but some places in Alabama are breathtakingly beautiful. It’s not nearly as beautiful as in Monroe County, but it’s still nice. That old dirt road was one of those places. Every day, there was something different to see. Maybe a hawk sitting on a fence watching me pass. That was always a good sign.
Early one misty morning, I saw a lone 10-point buck running across a field, gracefully leaping over the tall wildflowers. Suddenly, I realized he would jump over the fence in front of my truck. I hit my brakes. I don’t know why, but he lowered his head just before the fence line and hit it hard. He somehow caught his neck within the fence, flipped over, and slammed to the ground with a thud. His throat was squeezed between two twisted strands of barbed wire, and he was bellowing in pain and choking. I went into panic mode and jumped from my cab. The only tools with me were a rusty hammer and a pair of bull-nosed wire cutters. I had no gun. No knife.
I grabbed the wire cutters and ran to the fence. I’ll always remember his eyes as he watched me cutting the wire, waiting for his freedom. And I will never be able to forget the image of his head flopping from side to side, beating against the dirt as he ran across the field with a broken neck. People often ask me why I no longer eat deer meat or hunt. What I saw when I looked into that poor buck’s eyes is the reason.
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter. His book, “I Know a Few Dogs In Heaven”, is a collection of his best columns and is on sale at the Reporter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.