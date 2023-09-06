10-point buck

A leaping 10-point buck.

REECE’S PIECES 

Around the time Jimmy Carter was failing as president, I lived with my first bride and my first-born son in a rent-to-own Jim Walters home about 10 miles north of Auburn, Ala. I paid a lot of rent to old man Weaver but never got to own that house. I was proud of my two-acre yard. I had nice trees—a big garden. The property was right off Pear Tree Road across a dirt road from the bottom tip of a triangular patch of pine trees.