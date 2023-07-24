Daniels

Daniels

J.C. Daniels, 90, was born on Nov. 3, 1932, to Nadine Daniels and Emmett C. Daniels, in Dooly County.  He moved to Forsyth in 1946, and attended Mary Persons High School. He was a tool and die maker at Robins Air Force and retired after 42 years of service.

He served 3 years in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict and 18 years in the Georgia Army National Guard where he retired as a Lt. Col.