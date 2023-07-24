J.C. Daniels, 90, was born on Nov. 3, 1932, to Nadine Daniels and Emmett C. Daniels, in Dooly County. He moved to Forsyth in 1946, and attended Mary Persons High School. He was a tool and die maker at Robins Air Force and retired after 42 years of service.
He served 3 years in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict and 18 years in the Georgia Army National Guard where he retired as a Lt. Col.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Forsyth and the Faith/Joy Sunday School class. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Circle of Care and was a lifetime member of The American Legion. His favorite pastimes were gardening and working in the yard.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ham Daniels and his children, Randy Daniels (Kathy) of Culloden, Bobbie Daniels of Woodstock and Rick Daniels of Clarkston. Sister, Lillian Parker of Forsyth, and brother and sister-in law Bobby and Christine Daniels of Gray. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to the First Baptist Church of Forsyth; 95 West Morse Street or the Wounded Warrior project.
A Memorial Service was held at the First Baptist Church of Forsyth on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main St. Forsyth, Georgia 31029 has charge of the arrangements.