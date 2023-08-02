One of my favorite theology professors was Dr. David Baldwin. He is deceased now, but I vividly remember his lectures. He was a great communicator. To this day, I remember a story he told about the potter and the clay. He said he was walking across the college grounds one Sunday afternoon, and he decided to keep walking until he reached a little town near the campus. There was an arts and crafts festival taking place in the town, and there were many artists and craftsmen displaying their wares. As Dr. Baldwin strolled through the town, he noticed a crowd standing around a man sitting at a potter’s wheel. He decided to move in a little closer to see what the potter was making. Someone from the crowd said, “Sir what are you making now?” The potter replied, “I haven’t decided yet.”
Dr. Baldwin said the crowd was really surprised at the potter’s reply. But the crowd’s patience was rewarded when the potter’s vision for the lump of clay began to take shape. He placed the clay on the potter’s wheel. With his hands, he applied just the right amount of pressure, as the clay spun on the wheel. The onlookers witnessed a work of art unfolding before their eyes. When the potter was finished, a simple lump of clay had become a beautiful vessel. With this short story in mind, Dr. Baldwin shared with the class the following analogy.
I’ve shortened the analogy, but in essence, Dr. Baldwin said God is the Potter and we are the clay. As clay in God’s hands, He is shaping us into what we shall become. And as the Master Potter works with the clay, if it should get out of line during the fashioning process, the Potter (God) does not throw the clay away. He simply takes the clay off the potter’s wheel; he presses out any air in the clay (because we get a little inflated sometimes), and he smooths out the lumps (those lumpy places in our lives when we get out of God’s will), and he starts the entire process over again.
During this shaping and molding process, sometimes we want to climb down off the potter’s wheel. Big mistake! Dr. Baldwin admonished, “We may feel the pressure of His loving hands as they shape and mold us, but stay on the Potter’s wheel. The result? When the process is complete, you and God will both like what you see. A simple lump of clay will become a beautiful vessel.” Isaiah 64:8 says, “But as for you, O LORD, you are our Father; and we are clay, you are our potter; we are all the work of your hand.” I’ve never forgotten this verse or the lesson Dr. Baldwin taught us that day. God is not through with me yet. But at least I’m not as lumpy as I was a year ago. I call that progress.