Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN’S CORNER 

One of my favorite theology professors was Dr. David Baldwin.  He is deceased now, but I vividly remember his lectures. He was a great communicator. To this day, I remember a story he told about the potter and the clay. He said he was walking across the college grounds one Sunday afternoon, and he decided to keep walking until he reached a little town near the campus. There was an arts and crafts festival taking place in the town, and there were many artists and craftsmen displaying their wares. As Dr. Baldwin strolled through the town, he noticed a crowd standing around a man sitting at a potter’s wheel. He decided to move in a little closer to see what the potter was making. Someone from the crowd said, “Sir what are you making now?” The potter replied, “I haven’t decided yet.”  