Middle School Coding Canines robotics team

The Monroe County Middle School Coding Canines robotics team.

The Monroe County Middle School Coding Canines robotics team left for California on May 11. Because we won 2nd place overall at the state competition, we got invited to the Western Edge Invitational competition in California. 

Everyone did a great job raising money to cover the expenses of this trip, and we worked very hard to get where we are and practice for the competition. 