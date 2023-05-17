The Monroe County Middle School Coding Canines robotics team left for California on May 11. Because we won 2nd place overall at the state competition, we got invited to the Western Edge Invitational competition in California.
Everyone did a great job raising money to cover the expenses of this trip, and we worked very hard to get where we are and practice for the competition.
We will be competing with about 80 teams from all around the world. We have two alliance partners for a special event that this competition does to create teamwork skills and introduce you to other teams. We will be partnering with a team from China and one from Colorado.
The event is going to be really fun, and we will get to meet different teams from all over the US, and even from other countries. We have three total competition days, but we also are taking two more days for travel.
On the day we get there, we are even going to a pier as a team. Everyone is going to have a lot of fun at this exciting event and wonderful opportunity.