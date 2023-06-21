Mac

Mac McGee

Georgia Ace Hardware is a well-known family business that has been on the square in Forsyth since 1918. 

James Lee McGee III (Mac), manager of the store at 10 West Main Street, said the business began as simply Georgia Hardware somewhere on Lee Street in 1914 but no one seems to know exactly where the location was. He said after four years the business moved to its current location and has been there ever since. 