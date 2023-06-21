Georgia Ace Hardware is a well-known family business that has been on the square in Forsyth since 1918.
James Lee McGee III (Mac), manager of the store at 10 West Main Street, said the business began as simply Georgia Hardware somewhere on Lee Street in 1914 but no one seems to know exactly where the location was. He said after four years the business moved to its current location and has been there ever since.
In 1974 it merged with Ace Hardware and is now competing with a new Ace Hardware, which is ironically also located on Lee Street.
Mac is the fourth generation in his family to be in the business, which was started by his great-grandfather James Lee McGee. His grandfather Ventress Redding McGee then took over the store after his retirement. The reins were then passed to Mac’s father, James Lee McGee II (Lee)who can still be found every day behind the counter of the historical store.
Mac was born in the Monroe County Hospital and began his education at Bank Stevens Elementary School. After kindergarten, he attended Monroe Academy for the next 12 years. He then attended Georgia Tech for a while and graduated many years later from Macon College (now Middle Georgia State University) with a degree in business and information technology.
Mac has been married to Amanda Faye McGee for 20 years. She is also a lifelong Monroe Countian, graduating from Mary Persons and is currently the owner of Holistic Healing Resources in Macon.
They live in the Smarr community. They have two children; their son is James Lee McGee IV, who is studying to be an engineer and is taking summer classes at Macon State University. Their daughter, Annemarie McGee, just graduated from the Academy of Classical Education (ACE) and is headed to Wesleyan College with ambitions to be an environmental biologist.
Mac enjoys woodworking as a hobby and creates uniquely beautiful, handcrafted bowls and other wooden projects that you can sometimes see displayed in the Georgia Ace Hardware storefront. He uses a grinder with special attachments that shape the wood with amazing results.
When asked what was the best advice he could give to the young folks in Monroe County, Mac said, “Develop a hard work ethic. Kids already have all the technical skills. That’s almost inherited now. If they learn to work and stick through it for a few years, I think they can make it.”
