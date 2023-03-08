Mackenzie Childs

Mackenzie Childs signs with Chattahoochee Valley 

Mary Persons senior softball player Mackenzie Childs signed a letter of intent on Friday to play college softball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City, Ala. The daughter of Kenny and Sonya Childs, Mackenzie was a short stop for the Lady Dogs. But MP softball coach Jessica Evans said “Mac,” as she calls her, can play anywhere on the field. “She’s a great ball player,” said Evans. “She’s got a heavy bat and can take it deep. She has speed and is agile. She’s a silent leader too — not real vocal but gets the job done. Just a great kid.”

Evans said Childs’ work ethic will also help her at the junior college level.