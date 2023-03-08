Mackenzie Childs signs with Chattahoochee Valley 

Mary Persons senior softball player Mackenzie Childs signed a letter of intent on Friday to play college softball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City, Ala. The daughter of Kenny and Sonya Childs, Mackenzie was a short stop for the Lady Dogs. But MP softball coach Jessica Evans said “Mac,” as she calls her, can play anywhere on the field. “She’s a great ball player,” said Evans. “She’s got a heavy bat and can take it deep. She has speed and is agile. She’s a silent leader too — not real vocal but gets the job done. Just a great kid.”
Evans said Childs’ work ethic will also help her at the junior college level.
“She’ll do fine because of that,” said Evans.
Evans said Chattahoochee Valley has long been a strong junior college softball program that often sends players up to the next level of college softball, which is good for Childs too.
Childs’ coach her first three years at Mary Persons, Hannah Grossman, was also on hand for the signing and said she can’t wait to see how she does.
“It’s gonna be exciting,” Grossman told Childs. “You’re gonna tear it up out there with your work ethic.”
Her travel ball coach, Ryan Oglesby, said he’s proud of what Childs has accomplished.
“It feels good to have a college coach come up to you after a game and say ‘tell me about No. 3.’”
Childs’ MP teammates also attended to celebrate the signing.