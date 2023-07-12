The Macon Bacon have created a habit of finding ways to come back and win ballgames. It is a great way to play, and the fans enjoy the ride because the team is always in a ballgame.
On Monday night on the road against the Forest City Owls, the Bacon trailed 4-2 after seven innings. The team went into four-wheel drive mode to pull out a late-inning 7-5 victory, including two runs in the tenth.
With a runner on first and two outs, Antonio Brown and Elijah Frank scored on Owl mishaps to put the Bacon up for the first time in the game. Brady Pendley pitched a perfect 10th inning to close out the win.
Pendley pitched five innings in relief of starting pitcher Carter Fisk, who also went five.
Earlier in the week, the Bacon celebrated Independence Day with another walk-off win at home. Jaxon Holder drove home Orlando Lorduy for a 10-9 win. Elijah Frank got the win with an inning of relief work in that win.
Mercer Bear outfielder Jackson Cherry is currently leading the Bacon active roster with a .302 average, while shortstop John-Regan Freethy from Nevada leads the team with three homers and has 16 RBI.
In other news, the Coastal Plain League named Macon pitcher Logan Wash the Week Five pitcher of the week. The junior from South Alabama finished the week 2-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA in two appearances on the week. He threw 6 1/3 hitless innings of baseball, walked two, and struck out a league-best 14.
The league also announced their 2023 All-Star teams, which included Bacon outfielder Antonio Brown, Cherry, Maxwell Montsplasir, and Wash.
KNOW YOUR BACON: Former Mary Persons pitcher Jaden Bankston just finished his junior college career at South Georgia State. In 2023, he pitched in 13 games and stuck out 16 batters in just 11 innings.
For the Bacon, he has continued his strikeout ways with 13 punchouts in 11 innings. He earned a save against the Florence Flamingos on June 1 and got his first win of the season last Thursday, again against the Flamingos.
Bankston will be pitching for the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies for his junior college season.
HISTORIC MOMENTS AT LUTHER WILLIAMS: On April 17, 1949, the Brooklyn Dodgers defeated Macon Peaches 11-2 in front of 6,436 fans at Luther Williams Field.
According to the Atlanta Constitution, it was the first time a black player was allowed to play with white players in Georgia.
Robinson had three singles, while Duke Snider and Carl Furillo homered for the major league team.