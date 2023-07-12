Jaden Bankston

Former Mary Persons pitcher Jaden Bankston earned a Bacon win on Thursday night when Macon defeated Florence 2-1. (Photo/Rob Grubbs)

The Macon Bacon have created a habit of finding ways to come back and win ballgames. It is a great way to play, and the fans enjoy the ride because the team is always in a ballgame. 

On Monday night on the road against the Forest City Owls, the Bacon trailed 4-2 after seven innings. The team went into four-wheel drive mode to pull out a late-inning 7-5 victory, including two runs in the tenth. 