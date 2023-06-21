For those who love baseball, but aren’t eager to fight Atlanta traffic, Macon Bacon offers an excellent alternative right here in Central City Park in downtown Macon.
Brandon Raphael, President of the Macon Bacon, estimates most fans drive 45 minutes to an hour to reach Luther Williams field, and this is significantly shorter than a drive to see the Braves.
The Macon Bacon is described as “college summer ball” by Raphael. They are members of the Coastal Plain League.
Historic Luther Williams field is the second oldest minor league ball field in America and was named for Macon’s mayor at the time of its construction.
Luther Williams field was built in 1929 and underwent extensive renovations prior to the inception of the Bacon in 2018. Improvements were made to the restrooms and locker rooms, and additional concession stands, VIP seating, a kids’ play area, and a team store were added.
Offering protection from the hot sun, the covered grandstand got a new roof and even has ceiling fans to keep air moving on those hot summer evenings.
Several teams have occupied the field since it was built, and a number of major league players got their start here. Atlanta Braves Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones played here as Macon Braves.
Luther Williams field has also been used in several movies, including 42 about Jackie Robinson and Trouble with the Curve with Clint Eastwood.
The 2023 season kicked off June 2 with fireworks. With the team in its 6th season, Raphael has “high hopes.”
Although no Macon Bacon alumni are currently in the big leagues, he says several have been drafted as high as AA. Macon Bacon made the playoffs three of their first five years.
Raphael says they have a solid group of players to recruit from, and every year, end up with players from all over the country. There are many student athletes from Georgia, but players come from the west coast as well as the east coast.
Just as players come from all over the country, so do spectators. Fans have represented 41 states as well as 65 counties in Georgia. In the past five years, 70,000 fans have entered Luther Williams field to see the Bacon.
Overall, this is good for the community, according to Raphael. He says of fans “They eat at our restaurants, stay at our hotels, and visit our tourist attractions.”
In addition to bringing tourism revenue into the community, the Macon Bacon also helped the community through a 2022 partnership with Irving Tissue to plant two trees for every broken bat during the season.
Raphel describes the games as “family friendly entertainment” and says there are several events and special nights, mainly concentrated on the weekends. He says Fridays and Saturdays often sell out.
Bark in the Park offers fans a chance to bring their dogs June 22. Team mascot Kevin Bacon’s birthday will be celebrated July 8, right after the patriotic 4th of July celebration.
Military and First Responders will be honored July 21 and 22, respectively. First pitches will be thrown out by local heroes.
Offering something for everyone, other nights include NASCAR night, Star Wars night, Decades night and Country night. Finally, the season will conclude August 4th with fan appreciation night.
Macon Bacon’s former rival, Savannah Bananas, has left the Coastal Plain League, so this season’s biggest rival will be the Florence Flamingoes from Florence, South Carolina.
The Bananas were known for their bright yellow uniforms and humorous antics. The Flamingoes will offer similar fun and entertainment, while wearing pink.
There are several opportunities to see the Bacon play the flamingos, including Bark in the Park June 22. Check the website for the full schedule.
For fans who want to eat at the stadium, Luther Williams field offers a variety of options, including the US Foods Pavilion, Bacon and Kegs Beer Garden, and AYCE Pavilion Concession stand.
The concession stand offers bacon items, including bacon wrapped bacon, a treat invented by Raphael’s daughter, Brooklyn.
Tickets can be purchased for single games, 5 game plans, 10 game plans, full season, VIP, and group outings. All ticket plans are “all you can eat” with unlimited food and drinks. Group plans are available for 10 or more guests and are an excellent option for church groups, work groups, and more.
For those thinking of attending a game this summer, Raphael says, “We would love to have you.”
Visit www.maconbaconbaseball.com, like the team on Facebook, and come to a game at 225 Willie Smokie Glover Dr. in Macon.