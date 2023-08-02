Bacon shortstop JR Freethy

Bacon shortstop JR Freethy is hitting .282 for Macon, with four home runs and 24 RBI. In 2024, he will be a junior at the University of Nevada. (Photo/Rob Grubbs) 

The Macon Bacon entered this week's final week of the 2023 Coastal Plain League season. After a solid start to the second half, the Bacon find themselves five back in the West Division standings. 

On Monday night, they trailed the Forest City Owls 6-4 going to the ninth inning while attempting one of their patented comeback wins. Cameron Cosby scored one run to pull the Bacon within one, but that was as close as they would get. 