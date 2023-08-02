The Macon Bacon entered this week's final week of the 2023 Coastal Plain League season. After a solid start to the second half, the Bacon find themselves five back in the West Division standings.
On Monday night, they trailed the Forest City Owls 6-4 going to the ninth inning while attempting one of their patented comeback wins. Cameron Cosby scored one run to pull the Bacon within one, but that was as close as they would get.
Jackson Cherry had a double in the game against the Owls and drove in his 28th run of the year.
On Saturday, the Bacon had an 8-7 lead going to the ninth and Luther Williams field, but the Boone Bigfoots scored four in the top of the inning and held on for an 11-9 victory. Cherry and JR Freethy paced the Bacon offense with two RBI.
The Bacon close out the regular season with home games on Thursday and Friday night and then end with the Lexington County Blowfish on the road on Saturday. Friday's game will be Fan Appreciation Night with fireworks.
KNOW YOUR BACON – Shortstop JR Freethy is from Rocklin, California, and just finished his sophomore season with the University of Nevada.
After only playing in eight games as a freshman, Freethy started 36 games in 2023 and hit .255 with five home runs and 23 RBI.
HISTORIC MOMENTS AT LUTHER WILLIAMS FIELD – Forty years ago today, on August 2, 1983, Vince Coleman stole three bases in the Macon Redbirds game against Spartanburg. Unfortunately, Macon fell when Spartanburg scored two in the top of the ninth to win 11-10.
Coleman finished the 1983 season with a minor league record of 145 stolen bases in one season.