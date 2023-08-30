Macon-Bibb County has spent $5107 on Facebook ads so far this year. Chief Communications Officer Chris Floore says this is a more effective use of government funds than advertising in traditional media such as TV and print sources.
Floore says this is a very small portion of the estimated $200 million annual budget for Macon-Bibb. In 2022, the advertising budget was $13,500. A total for 2023 is not yet available.
Social media advertising is the best use of these funds, said Floore. A budget of that amount would not go far when relying on print or TV advertising. A $50 ad on Facebook might reach 10,000 people and a $100 ad might reach 38,000, Floore said.
He says money must be invested to make citizens aware of positive news concerning Macon-Bibb. A TV news outlet posting on Facebook about a shooting will get 300 likes in 30 minutes, but positive news does not get the same attention. People gravitate towards negative news, Floore said.
Floore gave the example that news concerning a tax increase will get much more attention than news concerning a tax decrease. He says the recent lowering of the millage rate did not get much social media attention.
Many people are not aware the Mayor and Commission plan to allocate five times more money for road improvement, and Floore plans to spend money advertising this to increase positive perceptions of Macon-Bibb and its leadership.
Targeted Facebook ads reach a larger number of people whom content is relevant. Many people might miss a 6 p.m. newscast on TV, but Facebook ads repeat and are there for viewers when they access social media.
TV ads are expensive and will also reach a 30 county service area. Many of those people have no vested interest in Macon-Bibb, so the money is not well spent. A TV commercial with a $200 budget would not reach many people, but $200 spent on Facebook advertising could reach an estimated 30,000 people.
Although Macon-Bibb relies mostly on social media advertising now, some advertising does occur in more traditional sources. Recently, an ad was placed about the new amphitheater in Macon Magazine’s music edition.
Floore explains these types of ads are targeted. The amphitheatre was a good choice to advertise in the music edition, but information about trash pickup would not have been as appropriate.
During COVID-19, more money was spent on advertising than the county typically does. Floore described the “Wear your Mask” campaign that involved print, web and TV ads. More people saw TV ads during this time due to being at home during the lockdown.
In 2023, $900 was spent on Facebook advertising during May alone. Floore explained the billing is not itemized, so this involved several ads. In fact, Facebook and Instagram are under the same umbrella so any charges for Facebook listed in county expenses also include Instagram in the same charge.
Floore said many governments may be afraid to spend money on ads, but it is important to do more to make sure people see the good that is happening in the community.