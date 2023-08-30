fb ad

Macon-Bibb County has spent $5107 on Facebook ads so far this year. Chief Communications Officer Chris Floore says this is a more effective use of government funds than advertising in traditional media such as TV and print sources.

Floore says this is a very small portion of the estimated $200 million annual budget for Macon-Bibb. In 2022, the advertising budget was $13,500. A total for 2023 is not yet available. 