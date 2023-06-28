Law enforcement tamps down Jew-haters’ strange protest at Macon temple
The antisemitic Goyim Defense League (GDL) brought protests to a Macon synagogue and other Georgia locales on Friday, June 23. The group was responsible for a similar protest in Cobb County after leaving Macon.
The afternoon of June 23, the GDL arrived at Temple Beth Israel at 892 Cherry Street prior to the evening Sabbath services. Rabbi Elizabeth Bakar thought about canceling 6:30 services but instead used it as an opportunity to denounce antisemitism and preach love to her congregation. “You’re not going to win. This is what we do, we get together and pray,” said Rabbi Bakar.
GDL members used megaphones to shout slurs against Jews and homosexuals. They also hung an effigy of a rainbow-colored Jew from the Cherry St. signpost. They were asked to remove it by deputies since it was on public property.
The leader Jon Minadeo II of West Palm Beach was arrested for disorderly conduct and public disturbance. Capt. Wilton Collins said he would not stop shouting over the megaphone when asked to do so by deputies. He was released on $910 bond.
A Cherry Street resident said it took law enforcement at least 45 minutes to respond. Capt. Wilton Collins said he was in the vicinity and responded immediately. He confirms there are more police officers downtown than people realize.
Antisemitic fliers linked to the Goyim Defense League were distributed in Warner Robins Friday and contained pellets of what appeared to be rat poison. Saturday afternoon, similar fliers and pellets were found in downtown Macon. Warner Robins police believe the substance may be non-toxic pine pellets. The matter is under investigation since the written material qualifies as hate speech.
On Saturday June, 24, a peaceful demonstration was organized at Temple Beth Israel by the High Street Unitarian Universalist Church. As early as 1:30 p.m., supporters were gathering at Temple Beth Israel at the corner of Cherry and Spring Streets in Macon. Collins was already on the scene. Soon, Sherrif David Davis, SWAT Team, and FBI agents arrived. District Attorney Anita Howard arrived in a chauffeured SUV with bodyguards.
At 2 p.m., Theatre Macon Director Jim Crisp and Rabbi Larry Schlesinger used megaphones to thank peaceful demonstrators for coming and said that this type of hatred was not welcome in Macon. Colorful signs were displayed in support of the Jewish and LGBTQ communities. Hundreds of supporters gathered in front of the temple on Cherry St. and on the Spring St. side of the building.
The crowd spotted the Goyim Defense League’s white Jeep Gladiator. Members were riding in the cab of and lying down in the truck bed as they circled the area. Jon Minadeo and several men then approached the temple on foot.
Through an amplified cell phone, Minadeo sprayed the crowd with hatred and obscenities, calling Jews and homosexuals pedophiles and blaming them for the African slave trade. Minadeo and 4 men verbally engaged the crowd, while 6 others displayed signs on spring street across from the temple with statements directing hatred at Jews in the media, blaming them for COVID-19, and anti-abortion and anti-Disney information.
Minadeo raised his phone and got selfies with the crowd of temple supporters as they chanted, “Macon doesn’t want you”, “Go away!” and “Not here.” Peaceful protesters also sang “This Little Light of Mine.”
Sheriff Davis and Captain Collins stood between peaceful protesters and GDL members with their arms raised as tensions began to rise. In addition to addressing the larger group of supporters, Minadeo and his followers had hostile interactions with individuals who called for them to stop their harassment. A female supporter and male GDL member almost came to blows. Sherrif Davis intervened but the scene remained volatile.
Hundreds of supporters held hands and encircled the building. Peaceful demonstrators offered bottled water to the crowd who had sweated in the afternoon sun for an hour.
Due to persistent law enforcement presence, the GDL began to leave around 3 p.m. They followed and verbally harassed Collins as he returned to his car. Eventually they walked down Cherry Street toward downtown.
Peaceful crowd members also began to disperse, and by 4 p.m, there was no evidence that hundreds of people had surrounded the temple and filled Cherry and Spring streets.
GDL members then headed north to Chabad Synagogue in East Cobb County where they held a demonstration with swastika flags. Counter protesters assembled as well.
Minadeo, 40, is also known as “Handsome Truth” and is an antisemitic conspiracy theorist, neo-Nazi, white supremacist, and former rapper. He operates the video platform GoyimTV. Minadeo grew up in California and relocated to Florida in late 2022.
In Los Angeles he dropped a banner above a highway that read “Kanye is right about the Jews” referencing Kanye West. In September 2022, he was arrested in Poland when demonstrating in front of Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp.
In April 2022, Goyim Defense League fliers were distributed in Savannah, and they have been found in metro Atlanta numerous times in 2022-23.
The Anti-Defamation League reports that anti-semitic incidents reached an all-time high in 2022. Various factors including social media, rise of extremism on the left and right, and social and cultural tensions are cited as explanations for the increase, although the ADL notes antisemitism has existed since ancient times.
Antisemitic extremist groups are on the rise across the US, including the predominantly black group Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge, whose members have distributed information and visited historic sites around Central Georgia.
The peaceful crowd members Saturday shared disbelief that something like this could happen in Macon, and fear that it might happen again. Jim Crisp said in his address to the crowd: “We have to do something…When that type of hatred rears its ugly head, it has to be swift, it has to be immediate, it has to be powerful.”
Rabbi Bakar sent a written message to the congregation and stated that security would be increased to ensure their safety: “We will be taking concrete steps necessary to explore enhancing security measures to ensure the safety of our members. The safety and well-being of our congregation are of paramount importance just as we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all who enter our doors.”