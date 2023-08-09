A Macon grandmother entered the 41NBC Crank It Up Contest, presented by Forsyth’s Volume Chevrolet, and won a free 2016 Chevrolet Traverse last Saturday, August 5. Fifty contestants were selected out of all who entered the contest that began July 24 and continued through July 28. They registered at various locations across middle Georgia. Volume Chevrolet donated and reconditioned the Traverse to like-new condition. Raffield Tire-Master of Macon and Peach Tire Service in Byron provided the SUV with new tires. Ken’s Audio-Video-Car Stereo installed a touchscreen am/fm Bluetooth radio with a backup camera. Macon Classic Auto Restoration of Macon gave it a high gloss shine.
Todd Stone of Volume Chevrolet said the car also came with oil changes for life and a three-year, 36,000-mile powertrain warranty at no expense to the new lucky owner. Title and tag expenses were also covered.