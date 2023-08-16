Central City Commons

The Central City Commons development in downtown Macon may finally come to fruition after the recent expansion and reinstatement of the Business Improvement District (BID). At the Aug. 1 Macon-Bibb Commission meeting, Alex Morrison, Executive Director of the Urban Develo p.m.ent Authority, presented the project that has been in negotiation for at least 8 years. 

Morrison says, “This is going to be a significant development that supports pretty much every plan that has been made for downtown Macon for the last 40 years, including adding more hotel rooms and residential projects, adding a significant number of jobs and new investments to downtown Macon,  raising the overall tax base and tax digest for downtown Macon, and something that is a particular concern, adding new parking spaces in the downtown core, which has been asked for repeatedly in the last decade.”