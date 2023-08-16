The Central City Commons development in downtown Macon may finally come to fruition after the recent expansion and reinstatement of the Business Improvement District (BID). At the Aug. 1 Macon-Bibb Commission meeting, Alex Morrison, Executive Director of the Urban Develo p.m.ent Authority, presented the project that has been in negotiation for at least 8 years.
Morrison says, “This is going to be a significant development that supports pretty much every plan that has been made for downtown Macon for the last 40 years, including adding more hotel rooms and residential projects, adding a significant number of jobs and new investments to downtown Macon, raising the overall tax base and tax digest for downtown Macon, and something that is a particular concern, adding new parking spaces in the downtown core, which has been asked for repeatedly in the last decade.”
The project includes a luxury hotel on Poplar St., a hotel annex in the old Newman Building, a 232 unit residential complex, and a parking deck to support the development. The total value of the project is an estimated $130 million.
An $18.5 million bond will support the development of the parking deck and allow the Urban Development Authority to purchase it once completed. Central City Commons has pledged to pay the bonds for the parking deck, removing the burden from taxpayers.
Morrison confirmed this saves considerable money for Macon-Bibb. The plans were reviewed by a 3rd party in addition to Macon-Bibb County’s municipal advisor. The developers will also handle sewer and stormwater plans, taking an additional burden off Macon-Bibb.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins questioned the government’s exposure to the debt. Morrison clarified that the debt service payment would be around $900,000 annually, which the developer has pledged to pay for the 30-year life of the bond. The debt coverage ratio is over 1 for the life of the project in current market conditions.
Morrison estimates ground will break in January for what will be a 20-month project. Commissioner Valerie Wynn called it “a wonderful project” and says her fingers are crossed that Macon can support it.
With a location on Poplar and 2nd St, the Central City Commons development will be within the boundaries of the BID. The BID is led by an elected group of property owners and is a self-taxing district. Property owners are taxed an extra 5 mills which is invested into the district.
New officers were elected for the BID Board upon the announcement of its extension Aug. 8, and NewTown will announce these later this week.
The district began with NewTown Macon obtaining the consent of 51% of taxpayers in the area. Over time, the district has expanded from 500 parcels to 804 parcels.
The BID encompasses an area including New St. to 5th St. and Riverside Dr. to Oglethorpe St., recently expanded past Plum St. The BID has increased its property values from $180 million to $330 million, an 83% increase.
The increase in property values is credited to BID efforts such as trash removal, pressure washing, graffiti removal, and other special projects. Since it began in 2017, the BID has played a major role in revitalizing downtown Macon and is responsible for furniture and amenities added to parks.
While NewTown founded the organization and handles administrative tasks, daily services such as downtown ambassadors are provided through a contract with Block by Block. In addition to beautification efforts, downtown ambassadors also assist visitors, correct anti-social behaviors, and deter nuisance crimes.
Challenges related to downtown nightlife such as law enforcement shortages are acknowledged in the BID Macon Sociable City plan. The plan recognizes that crimes at night also affect business in the daytime.
The addition of lighting to alleyways was discussed as a measure to increase the perception of safety, especially for women. The recently formed Sheriff’s Response Team (SRT) also offers increased police presence in the downtown area during evening and weekend hours.
With the additional support of law enforcement, increased tax dollars, and beautification efforts, the downtown BID has become a desirable area to attract and support new develo p.m.ents such as Central City Commons. Residents and business owners are excited to witness the continued revitalization of downtown Macon.