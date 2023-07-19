A Macon man was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and false imprisonment after holding a large knife to his wife’s neck on July 12. According to the incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, after reports of a person being cut, deputy A. Mitchell initiated a stop on a Kia Sportage with a female driver in the right lane on First Street and Riverside Drive. As he and other deputies converged on the vehicle, Henry Lee Moye was sitting in the passenger seat with a knife at his wife’s throat.
Moye was ordered to drop the knife and exit the vehicle and as he did so, he pulled his wife out with him by the arm. Moye had blood all over his pants and a bleeding finger from a self-inflicted knife wound. After a search when a pocket knife was found in his right pocket, he was checked by EMS for the cut and then detained. The larger knife was found in the Kia.