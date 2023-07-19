After responding to a call regarding the theft of a cell phone at Walmart on 1401 Gray Hwy. on June 30 a Bibb County deputy ended up arresting a Macon man for public indecency. According to the incident report, deputy J. Williams spoke with a complainant about the cell phone theft and was told it had been returned and the issue was resolved. Williams then went to the loss prevention office. He was discussing a file with staff member Britni Ridgeway when they noticed a man later identified as Glentae Ramon Bloodworth, on the security cameras acting suspiciously in aisle I-4/5.
Ridgeway focused on Bloodworth’s actions because she had seen him previously acting in the same manner. There was also a woman shopper in the aisle and as she left the aisle, Bloodworth followed her for some distance while exposing and touching himself. He then grabbed his shopping cart and left the aisle but soon returned to retrieve his phone that he had left on a shelf.