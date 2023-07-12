Macon-Bibb County is on track to have the same numberalent homicides as it did in 2021. That was the year that had a record-high count when 54 homicides were reported. That record was shockingly broken the following year when the county saw a total of 70 homicides during a surge in violent crime. A decade ago, in 2013, there were 17 for the year. 

According to statistics released by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, from January through June 2022, there were 34 murder cases. From January through June of this year, the number dropped to 27.