Macon-Bibb County is on track to have the same numberalent homicides as it did in 2021. That was the year that had a record-high count when 54 homicides were reported. That record was shockingly broken the following year when the county saw a total of 70 homicides during a surge in violent crime. A decade ago, in 2013, there were 17 for the year.
According to statistics released by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, from January through June 2022, there were 34 murder cases. From January through June of this year, the number dropped to 27.
The year 2023 began with grim numbers for Macon-Bibb County with 6 murder cases, equaling the same number of cases in January 2022. The first case of the year involved 26-year-old Monquencio Johnson who died on Jan. 6 after being shot while driving down Broadway. Police suspected gang activity, but no suspects have been arrested. On Jan. 10 Ashton Roberts died at only 15 years old after being shot by 57-year-old Algie Bryant. Bryant was arrested and charged with murder the same day.
February 2023 was somewhat better with 5 murders than the year before when there were 7 counted during the shortest month. Three of those who died last February were killed by gunfire including 19-year-old Keymarion Maynor who had been charged in connection with a 2020 murder case involving the death of another teenager, 16-year-old Elijah Jones. On Feb. 23, Maynor was involved in a gunfight at Bird City on Wren Avenue. According to Bibb County deputies, Maynor fired shots from the backseat of a vehicle and hit Jordan Collins in his arm. Maynor was fatally wounded when Collins returned fire, hitting him in the head. He died the following afternoon at Atrium Navicent Hospital.
March was a slower month for murders both years with 3 in 2022 and just 2 in 2023. One of those murders happened on March 22 when Gregory Smith, 16, was stabbed to death at the Waverly Points Apartments in north Macon. 17-year-old Zanaria Rashada was later taken to jail by deputies and charged with murder.
The grisly death count was higher in April of 2023 than it was the previous year with 5 murder cases reported. One more than in 2022. Fifteen-year-old Ozias Gore died on April 8 after a drive-by shooting into a house on Bloomfield Road in south Macon. Teenager Raheem Seree Smith, 17, was linked to the case and charged with murder.
In May 2022, there were a total of 8 murders recorded. In May of this year, there were 7. One of these incidents occurred when an unknown suspect fired into a gathering on Churchill Street near Columbus Road on May 4, killing Demmorio Maurice Faulk, 35. No arrests have been made.
Things looked much brighter in June of this year with 2 murders. A year ago, 6 murder cases were added in the books. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, neither of the two murders that occurred during June 2023 have suspects connected with the deaths.