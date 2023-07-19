Macon restaurant owner Jonathan Keene says he lost everything he invested in when thieves cut a hole in the wall and robbed Keene’s Kafe inside a Shell station on Thomaston Road. The community has rallied around him and raised over $5,500 via GoFundMe to help him keep his business open.
Keene said the thieves cut a hole in the interior sheet metal wall on the rear side of the Shell station to gain entry. They cut another hole in sheetrock to enter the kitchen of his restaurant and then gained access to the Shell’s front counter from there. The connected Dollar General was not targeted.
The counter for Keene’s Kafe is open to the rest of the restaurant, but Keene says they did not hop over the counter and instead went through the walls because they knew they would set off the alarm system’s motion detectors if they went through the main part of the convenience store.
A small locked box full of money was stolen from Keene, but more significantly, his refrigerator and freezer were left open, spoiling his entire inventory of food.
Keene says he was on the scene within minutes, as he lives nearby. A deputy had already responded once he arrived, but he said the deputy was not interested in taking his statement about losses and damage to the restaurant, and was more focused on the losses and damage to the Shell station itself.
According to the sheriff’s report, Deputy L. Pitts responded to an alarm at the 6369 Thomaston Rd. Shell at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 12. Store employee Danny Patel met the deputy and unlocked the door to let the deputy investigate. The deputy found damage at the rear of the business and determined the suspect made an opening in the wall to enter.
Tobacco products were scattered around the front counter, to which a door was standing open. Danny Patel told the deputy money was missing from the safe, and tobacco products had also been stolen.
When asked about surveillance cameras, Danny Patel told the deputy that the suspect had destroyed them. Owner Mike Patel later told the Reporter that the cameras themselves were stolen.
The police report says $18,000 cash was stolen from the Shell. Mike Patel, the owner of the Shell station, says the total value of goods and currency stolen was closer to $40,000 or $50,000.
No mention was made in the police report of the burglary of Keene’s Kafe, located inside the Shell, with its counter just beside Patel’s front counter.
Keene stated in a video on the restaurant’s Facebook page that he learned of the burglary at about 3:50 a.m. and was on the scene within minutes. The police report of the Shell incident indicates an officer was on the scene at 4:05 a.m. Forced entry is only described at the back of the store, with the forced entry to Keene’s Kafe not being described, even though this damage allowed access to the Shell’s front counter.
Keene acknowledges that while losses to his inventory and cash were severe, it is only a fraction of the financial losses experienced by the Shell station, which was “cleaned out completely.”
Mike Patel said his business is no longer open 24 hours and closes around 10 p.m.
Although Keene is not mentioned on the police report as a victim of the crime along with Patel, Keene says of police that he “will take them at their word and trust them to do their jobs.”
Prior to the incident, Keene’s Kafe was active on Facebook as well as its own website including the owner’s blog. After the burglary, Keene posted emotional videos in which he explained all that he had put into starting the business. Keene said he sold his cars in order to finance the start-up, and says that each day’s sales are necessary to replenish the inventory for the next day. He summarized the struggles as those of a new business of only 5 months old.
An online GoFundMe account was started on Keene’s behalf by Scott and Amber Redner, and over $5,400 has already been raised. Keene said he was not asking for anything but prayers but did provide his CashApp information online. He says he did not expect this response from the community and other small businesses, and says it’s the power of prayer at work.
Keene credits his lack of ego and transparency in discussing the crime with attracting the public support that many other victimized businesses have not received.
Keene credits the community’s support with enabling him to re-open the business the very next day. In the several posts and videos he has made on Facebook, he received an outpouring of love and support from the community. On July 17, Keene said to the community, “What started out as a tragedy last week, you guys turned into a miracle.”
He describes his past experience working as a General Manager at Calhoun, the company that runs Wendy’s and says he learned what does and does not work in the restaurant industry. He has also been a General Manager at TitleMax. When he stopped in Patel’s store one day, he learned the previous restaurant had moved out and saw it as an opportunity to fulfill his dream of opening a restaurant.
He hopes to one day expand the business to a free-standing establishment with a better customer experience. As the popularity of his food grows, he hopes to attract investors. After the recent burglary, he has attracted the support of small businesses and churches, such as Guitarras Mexican Grill and Central City Church.
Keene describes his café as a family business, with his wife Stephanie working alongside him and his children helping out in the back to learn about business and build their work ethic at a young age.
He has taken what would be a major setback for any small business and turned it into an example of perseverance. He is hosting a family Bike night Thursday, July 20, and says kids can eat free. He wants to give back to the community that has been so generous to him.