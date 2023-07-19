Jonathan Keefe

Jonathan Keefe at his Keefe’s Kafe after the robbery reported last week. (Photo/Melissa Orrison)

Macon restaurant owner Jonathan Keene says he lost everything he invested in when thieves cut a hole in the wall and robbed Keene’s Kafe inside a Shell station on Thomaston Road. The community has rallied around him and raised over $5,500 via GoFundMe to help him keep his business open.

Keene said the thieves cut a hole in the interior sheet metal wall on the rear side of the Shell station to gain entry. They cut another hole in sheetrock to enter the kitchen of his restaurant and then gained access to the Shell’s front counter from there. The connected Dollar General was not targeted.