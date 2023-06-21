Lt. Robert Lind, a native of Macon serves in the U.S. Navy as a member of a helicopter squadron forward deployed to Japan.
Lind attended Stratford Academy and graduated in 2011.
Lind joined the Navy five years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I came from a Navy pilot family,” said Lind. “I am a third-generation Navy pilot and I wanted to carry on the family tradition.”
Today, Lind serves as a pilot with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Macon.
“My dad and grandpa growing up taught me patience and to read situations you are in,” said Lind. “I also learned that being calm helps you process things faster so just relax and breathe.”
Members of HSM 77 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. Some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.
This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.
As a member of the Navy, Lind is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to our national defense because of our forward presence,” said Lind. “We are willing to go anywhere the fight is.”
Lind serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend - across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”
Lind and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My biggest accomplishment is earning my wings and finally being able to fly without restriction,” said Lind.
As Lind and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means new experiences, meeting new people, learning new skills and growing as a person,” said Lind.
Lind is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“My dad had a big influence on my life and I want to thank him for that,” added Lind. “I grew up on naval aviation bases so I am lucky that I can bounce ideas off him.”