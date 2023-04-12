Logan Hickman was one of four scholar athletes chosen from thousands of students in the area as a recipient of a $2,500 Bobby Gene Sanders Memorial Scholarship from the Macon Touchdown Club. Logan holds four all-time school football records. He scored 1330 on the SAT, 32 on the ACT and maintained a 105.8 GPA. He was 1st team All Region, team captain, and Region 2 AAA Scholar Athlete Award winner as a quarterback for Mary Persons High School. Logan also played varsity baseball, track, and golf. He volunteered time with MPHS youth football camp and fundraising for childhood cancer patients. Logan stayed active in his high school through participation in Key Club, Beta Club, FCA and Student Athlete Advisory Council.
Macon TD Club names Logan Hickman Bobby Gene Sanders Scholarship winner
