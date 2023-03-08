Macon Tent celebrates 50th birthday

A Forsyth-owed business, Macon Tent Rentals, is celebrating 50 years of providing first-class tents, tables and chairs for wedding, parties in Middle Georgia.
The idea for Macon Tent Rentals was born in 1973 when brothers Bill and Jim Bonbrake bought a tent for their auction company. When a friend asked to borrow their tent, the brothers realized they could turn tent rentals into a business. The company grew considerably, and in 1989, Roland Holloway bought the company. His sons, Jeff and Mark, grew up at Macon Tent Rentals, helping their father set up tents and expand the business. It was the vision and relentless pursuit of excellence for over 26 years by which Roland, the “Chief,” established the foundation of a lasting brand.