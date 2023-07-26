LIVING THE DREAM
Macon native Jason Aldean is receiving backlash for his song and video “Try That in a Small Town.” The lyrics are not unusual for a country song and describe people in a small town celebrating rural life, resisting big city influences, exercising their 2nd amendment rights, and looking out for their neighbors.
It brings to mind “A Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr. Aldean sings about “good ol’ boys raised up right.” Hank Jr. says “We say grace, and we say, ma’am.”
Aldean’s song expresses worry over the government coming for the guns his grandpa gave him. Hank Jr.’s grandpa “taught him how to live off the land”, and he wants to shoot a city slicker that killed his friend with “an old .45.”
Aldean urges people to “try that in a small town”, implying the outcome will not be good. Hank Jr. says “You can’t starve us out and you can’t make us run ‘cause we’re them old boys raised on shotguns.” Both songs have the message that you shouldn’t mess with country people.
Aldean’s video is more intense with imagery of violent protest footage, American flags burning and anti-Law Enforcement imagery. Critics claim the song and video promote racism, sundown towns and gun violence. A Tennessee Courthouse with a history of lynching is used as a backdrop for some scenes in the video.
CMT has banned the video, but the song is #1 on US iTunes. The song itself was released in May but controversy did not develop until the release of the video in July.
Aldean has attracted the attention of media outlets and other performers, including Jason Isbell who said “Dare Aldean to write his next single. That’s what we try in my small town.”
As Maconites take to social media to weigh in on the Jason Aldean controversy and debate whether the town described is Macon, it is important to remember what Isbell pointed out, that Jason Aldean did not write this song. He is like many performers who have sung songs they did not write- including Elvis and countless others.
When someone sings a song with their unique voice and emotions, it becomes their own and listeners may give it a biographical significance it does not have. Could we picture anyone other than Aretha Franklin singing “Respect?” Listeners truly believe she is the one demanding respect. However, it was written by Macon’s own Otis Redding which gives it another meaning entirely.
Knowing that Aldean is from Macon makes it easy to picture the events described unfolding on our streets, but the song has no connection to Macon other than its singer.
Macon area critics of the song say that Macon isn’t a small, insulated town, and if Aldean thinks it is, it is because of attending Windsor Academy and interacting only with whites, not blacks who make up the majority of Macon’s population.
Aldean says, “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it – and there isn’t a single clip that isn’t real news footage – and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music – this one goes too far. ...Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”
The town in the song is not Macon but does have similarities. Yes, we have had armed robberies, carjackings and violence. Yes, we have citizens with guns-both legally and illegally obtained.
The song says:
“Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
Around here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won’t take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don’t”
Outsiders recently crossed the line in this small town.
In June, Jon Minadeo A.K.A. Handsome Truth of the Goyim Defense League had a hateful demonstration outside Temple Beth Israel in downtown Macon. He was arrested and returned to harass the temple the very next day, but peaceful supporters and law enforcement were already assembled outside. Minadeo and his followers soon dispersed. A unity service was scheduled for the next week, and a clear message was sent that Macon will not tolerate hate in any form.
Macon Mayor Lester Miller said, “They stopped in Macon, which was their first mistake.” The Goyim Defense League “tried that in a small town”, and it didn’t work. Now the community is more united than ever.
So maybe the town in the song sounding like Macon isn’t such a bad thing.
If Aldean didn’t even write the song, he likely did not have much creative impact on the video, either. Maybe the video could have been better with neutral images of small towns coming together to help their own, instead of images likely to ignite controversy. Would the song have gotten as much attention if the video had been less controversial? Probably not.
Ultimately, to understand many unpopular decisions, we need to follow the money. Citizens of West Bibb and Crawford Counties are shocked and outraged at the approval of the quarry. Crawford County receives tax money from the quarry, so of course it is approved. The nation is shocked and outraged at Aldean’s song and video, but the controversy generated by his video propelled the song to #1, leading to more money and fame for Aldean.
Small-town people might look after their own, but they are still out to make a buck, too.
Melissa Orrison covers Macon-Bibb for the Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.