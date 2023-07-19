YKK building

A new YKK building is going up. (Photo/Melissa Orrison)

Macon can expect new jobs in early 2024 as Boogook Georgia LLC moves into the old Brown and Williamson building and YKK AP America moves to a new facility.

After being vacant for 17 years, the old Brown and Williamson building at 2600 Weaver Road in Macon will be redeveloped into Boogook Georgia LLC, a Korean automotive supplier.