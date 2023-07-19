Macon can expect new jobs in early 2024 as Boogook Georgia LLC moves into the old Brown and Williamson building and YKK AP America moves to a new facility.
After being vacant for 17 years, the old Brown and Williamson building at 2600 Weaver Road in Macon will be redeveloped into Boogook Georgia LLC, a Korean automotive supplier.
Joong Suk Oh, CEO of Boogook Georgia, says this is a unique opportunity to support Korean automotive manufacturers. The proximity of Hyundai’s Metaplant America in Savannah and Kia’s West Point manufacturing facility were key factors in bringing Boogook Georgia to Macon. The location is about 2 miles from I-16, offering quick access to major highways.
The company is a subsidiary of Boogook Industries CO LTD, of Ulsan, South Korea. It is a global leader in the automotive tube industry which specializes in parts that carry fluids in vehicles. High-quality parts and services are supplied to global auto manufacturers, including Hyundai and Kia.
Boogook Georgia plans $300,000 in leasehold improvements and a capital investment of $6.8 million. The plant is expected to open in early 2024 and will offer 80 jobs to start, with the possibility of more in the future. Jobs in manufacturing, assembly, quality assurance, management, and delivery will be included.
Brown and Williamson opened the Macon cigarette plant in 1977, and by 1978 was the company’s primary manufacturing facility. The location employed 3,000 people at its peak but closed in 2006, consolidating its operations in North Carolina.
Boogook Georgia is only expected to use 130,000 of the 2 million available square feet in the building. The remaining space will be divided into smaller facilities to attract other businesses.
Nearby YKK AP America Inc. is building a new facility and will move to the I-75 Industrial Park.
YKK AP Vice President and Project Manager Jun Koyobayashi says he is “in the trench of construction and manufacturing operation projects.”
With current locations on Ocmulgee East Blvd. and Chestney Rd., YKK AP will soon expand to a location in the 143-acre I-75 Industrial Park off Frank Amerson Parkway. The new location, like the previous locations, will manufacture vinyl doors and windows.
Friday, July 7, community partners joined the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority for a luncheon at YKK’s “Racing Toward the Finish Line” celebration which showcased the progress made so far on the new facility.
Ground was broken in October 2022 for the state-of-the-art facility. According to Commissioner Bill Howell, employees are expected to relocate to the 400,000-square-foot facility in early 2024.
By combining the two previous buildings into one location, operations will be streamlined. However, 100 jobs will be added to the current workforce of approximately 250. The new plant is expected to be a model for future facilities, due to its sustainable manufacturing processes.
Howell says Atlanta-based YKK AP America and its Ontario-based subsidiary, Eric Architectural Products have over 1200 employees in North America, with 800 in Georgia.
These are just a couple of the industries that have recently expanded or relocated to the area. Thanks to the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, over 3400 new jobs have been created and 1,000 existing jobs have been retained in the past 6 years.
The Amazon fulfillment center is a 1 million square foot facility built in 2019 that added over 500 full-time jobs. Kumho Tire added its first North American facility in 2016 and created over 400 jobs. Irving Tissue opened a facility in 2019 and soon doubled its capacity.
In 2022, Bright Farms and Agile Cold Storage came to Macon, while Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Nichiha expanded their Macon operations.
With the addition of Boogook Georgia and the expansion of YKK AP, Macon can expect at least 180 new jobs in 2024. Due to the efforts of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority to attract additional industries, employment opportunities will continue to increase in Macon.