Management of Glory Days Grill at 3933 Arkwright Road in Macon had to call deputies after a female customer caused a disturbance at the eatery on July 3. According to the report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Monique Davis of 711 Lynmore Avenue, Macon, was yelling, cursing, and threatening employees when deputy D. Palmer arrived. Palmer approached her and told her to leave the property but Davis began running around tables while continuing to yell threats towards the employees. After pushing a table out of the way, Palmer was able to catch her. She then pulled away and tried to run again but Palmer was able to restrain her. After handcuffing her, the deputy took Davis to his patrol car where she continued to resist. After being forcibly placed in the back seat she refused to give Palmer her name or date of birth.
She was arrested for obstruction, trespassing and disorderly conduct and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Davis had been out on bond from a previous charge.