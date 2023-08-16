TRUE GRIS
Macon native was Barbie before famous doll, now in theaters, made debut
Before her daughter arrived in the world, Mary Frank Veal already had a name picked out.
She wanted to call her “Barbara,’’ after her twin sister. Then, she changed her mind.
“We didn't want to have two Barbaras in the family,’’ Mary Frank said. “We decided to shorten it to Barbie.’’
Barbie Lynn Veal Ferrelle was born in Macon in November 1956, three years before the Barbie doll made its debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York City.
“I guess they named her after me,’’ Barbie said, laughing. “Maybe my mother created the name. Who knows?”
It’s Barbie – not Barbara – on her birth certificate. And Mary Frank chose Lynn as her daughter’s middle name because she liked the way it sounded with Barbie.
Folks familiar with the Veal family might have assumed it was a nickname. After all, both parents had unique nicknames.
Mary Frank’s father called her “Pank,” and it stuck. He had nicknames for all his kids. Her sister, Barbara, was “Bitty Babe’’ and her brother, Claude, was known as “Skeeter.’’
Barbie’s dad, the late Inman Veal, was a standout baseball player at Macon’s Lanier High School, where his coach, Lem Clark, called him “Kook.’’ At Auburn, where he played baseball and was on the same college basketball team with Vince Dooley, his teammates misunderstood his nickname and started calling him “Coot.’’
He played only four seasons in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Washington Senators and Pittsburgh Pirates, but his name still appears at shortstop on many of baseball’s all-time “name” teams.
Six decades after his playing days, he was still getting requests to autograph baseball cards.
Barbie lives in Alpharetta and is now a mother and a grandmother. She has been, as the song lyrics go, a “Barbie girl in a Barbie world” for a long time.
“I think I had every Barbie doll there ever was,’’ she said.
Her brothers – Rick, Barry and Brannen – were into sports, like their father. As the only girl in the family besides her mom, she didn’t have to share her Barbie Dream House with anyone.
“She had every dress Barbie ever wore and every suit Ken ever had,’’ Mary Frank said.
Barbie has spent a lifetime explaining, defending and embracing her name. As a child, it was fun to have the same name as the most popular doll on the planet. In high school at Mount de Sales, it wasn’t such a big deal.
Barbie was at the top of every report card and printed on her driver’s license. She could not run and hide from it. It wasn’t like being a Billy who can grow up and decide he wants to be known as Bill.
“My future father-in-law laughed at my name before he met me,’’ she said. “He figured that I would look like Barbie and would be ‘shallow.’ I believe that I convinced him otherwise.’’
Jim, her husband of 38 years, said he can “jokingly say my name is Ken.’’ And he can, if he shortens his middle name – MacKenzie. (Barbie also has a cousin named Ken.)
Her daughters, Lauren and Elizabeth, were never into Barbies like their mom. Their friends, however, always thought it was cool they had a mother named Barbie.
“Elizabeth played with them more than Lauren, and Lauren made fun of her, so she kind of quit,’’ Barbie said. “I bought all the holiday Barbies through the years for my daughters, and they’re still in the basement in the boxes. They’ve never been taken out.’’
She has hope for her granddaughters, MacKenzie and Lyla, especially with the renewed interest following the summer release of “Barbie,’’ the fastest movie in history to gross $1 billion at the box office.
“They are more into the Disney princesses now,’’ Barbie said. “But with the movie coming out, who knows?”
She has not seen the film herself, but said she probably will.
“I just don’t go to see movies that much,’’ she said. “The last one I saw in the theater was ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ last year. Before that, I hadn’t been in five or six years.’’
She said several of her colleagues at the Summit Counseling Center in John’s Creek went to see “Barbie” and urged her to head for the box office.
“I'm hearing from some people that it's actually pretty good,’’ she said. “They tell me I need to go, that it’s not what you think. They loved it.’’
Ed Grisamore's column appears weekly in the Monroe-Macon Reporter. He teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon and is the author of nine books. You can find more of his storytelling at edgrisamore.substack.com