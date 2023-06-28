Monroe County Library continued its Summer Reading Program events on Wednesday, June 21 with midday entertainment at the library by Arthur Atsma. Atsma is a comic magician from Acworth who is sought after as an entertainer throughout the state. 

Children and caregivers at Monroe County Library kept laughing and asking, “How did he do that?” throughout the almost hour-long performance. His program was interactive and kept children on their toes as he asked his audience members questions, told them what to look for as he performed sleight of hand and invited three of them to assist him with his seemingly impossible feats.