Monroe County Library continued its Summer Reading Program events on Wednesday, June 21 with midday entertainment at the library by Arthur Atsma. Atsma is a comic magician from Acworth who is sought after as an entertainer throughout the state.
Children and caregivers at Monroe County Library kept laughing and asking, “How did he do that?” throughout the almost hour-long performance. His program was interactive and kept children on their toes as he asked his audience members questions, told them what to look for as he performed sleight of hand and invited three of them to assist him with his seemingly impossible feats.
Atsma used simple items, like handkerchiefs, balls, rope, scissors, coins and his hat, to keep those watching wondering how these items managed to change location and shape against normally accepted rules of nature. He teased his audience about what it was and wasn’t seeing, acting as if he was slowing it all down so that they could follow the movements more closely.
Atsma made the program more personal by speaking of his parents being originally from Holland and referring to some traditions and games from their hometowns as he continued to make objects behave unnaturally and magically.
His finale was a disappearing orange ball reappearing as an orange. He cut open the orange to reveal a folded dollar bill on which his volunteer assistant Kennedy had written her name a few minutes earlier. He gave her the dollar, and he kept the orange.
The next program at Monroe County Library will be Thursday, July 6 at 1 p.m. with a Learning Lab on DIY self-care, followed on Friday, July 7 at 2 p.m. with a showing of the movie “Sing 2” with popcorn.
There are also summer story times for ages 0-6 on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and tor ages 6-10 on Thursdays at 10 a.m.