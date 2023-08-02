Despite the heat outside, summer ended for most of Monroe County this week as the new school year began. Teachers, students, and staff filled the halls and classrooms, buses began rolling along their routes, and the traditional restocking of school supplies has come and gone.
A new academic year presents an excellent opportunity to set a new routine. Amid the sports practices, the rehearsals, the lessons, the homework, and bedtime, it is important for families to find time to spend together, and for Christians to find time to practice good faith habits.
Prayer, reading scripture, and talking about God are all good faith habits families can practice together. I know our lives are busy, and sometimes good faith habits can feel like one more thing to add to the list. But just like instruments don’t learn themselves, and sports don’t practice themselves, good faith habits don’t happen without practice.
When, as a family, can you include a good faith habit in your day? Here are a couple of ideas: Read one section of a chapter from one of the gospels (or a children’s Bible story) after dinner; before bed, ask each family member to name one thing they want to thank God for from the day, and one thing for which they want God’s help.
Good faith habits take practice, but they don’t have to take a long time to make a big difference. Practicing good faith habits aren’t just about worship on Sundays, they’re about taking some time to connect with God each day.
Sure, there will always be days that are so full, and busy, and hectic, and stressful, the last thing we want is one more thing on the to do list. And if practicing a good faith habit has to wait until tomorrow, God will still love you. God will be ready whenever we get there.
But good faith habits also help us take a break from the business of our world, and let us remember for a moment that we belong to God, first and always. School, and practice, and rehearsals and homework are all important. And so is our relationship with God.
If you take a moment each day to tell your family members, “I love you.” Take a moment to do that with God, too. If you make time to tell each other a story about your day, take a moment to tell God too.
And here is my prayer for everyone going back to school this week:
God bless the students with open minds, and a hunger for, and joy in, learning.
God bless the teachers with wisdom, compassion and creativity as they impart knowledge.
God bless the administrators, staff, bus drivers and volunteers with organization, diligence, and flexibility, as they meet the challenges the new year presents.
God bless the parents, grandparents and other family members who provide transportation, homework help, encouragement and support in countless ways which help everyone do their best.
Rev. Marilyn Tucker-Marek is the pastor of Forsyth Presbyterian Church, 63 N. Jackson Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 17 at Christ United Methodist Church, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.