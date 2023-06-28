There were lots of smiles on Saturday, June 24 when Super Bowl champ Malik Herring returned to his stomping grounds of Forsyth to host his annual summer camp at the rec department. Formerly a Mary Persons and UGA Bulldog, Herring is now a member of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. (Photos courtesy Andrew Wu/Wu Productions)
