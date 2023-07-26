The owner of a Macon MMA gym said he’s shocked after one of his members was charged with shooting at two other training partners from Monroe County on Saturday.
Two Monroe County men, who haven’t been identified, were driving home from the Rush Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness gym on 6th Street in downtown Macon around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday when they heard gunshots on Rivoli Road. Capt. Ricky Davis said the two men didn’t realize the shots were aimed at them until they got to their South Monroe County home and found two bullet holes in the back of their truck.
Monroe County investigators used video surveillance footage to identify Ernest Hale-Clark, 36, of Macon, as the suspect. Hale-Clark followed them home from the gym and fired at them, said Davis.
Rush gym owner Bubby Mitchell told the Reporter they are completely shocked and trying to figure out what set off Hale-Clark.
“Everybody knows each other here,” said Mitchell. “We’re very tight-knit. And to pop off like that — it’s the exact opposite of what we teach.”
Hale-Clark has reportedly told deputies he doesn’t own a gun and has hired a lawyer.
Mitchell said there appears to have been no argument or cussing between Hale-Clark and the victims at the gym. So they don’t know what set him off.
“I guess the moral of the story is you never know people,” said Mitchell. “You think you know people. It’s just very interesting that people can let things manifest like that. It’s like a complete shocker. A jaw-dropper.”
Monroe County Inv. Thomas Haskins charged Hale-Clark with two counts of aggravated assault and a count of criminal damage to property. He was arrested on Sunday at a Macon apartment complex. At press time he was still in the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Davis said the case remains under investigation and they are not yet releasing the names of the victims from Monroe County.
Mitchell said he doesn’t know what set off Hale-Clark, but said it must’ve been something. Mitchell said the suspect and victims were classmates along with everyone else in the gym. He said they rotate training partners in the gym.
“Something pissed off somebody,” said Mitchell. “Somebody has an ego issue. Like, did he say you were doing situps wrong?”
Mitchell said he’s glad that Monroe County is handling the case and he’s glad no one got hurt.