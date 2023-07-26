Hale-Clark

The owner of a Macon MMA gym said he’s shocked after one of his members was charged with shooting at two other training partners from Monroe County on Saturday.

Two Monroe County men, who haven’t been identified, were driving home from the Rush Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness gym on 6th Street in downtown Macon around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday when they heard gunshots on Rivoli Road. Capt. Ricky Davis said the two men didn’t realize the shots were aimed at them until they got to their South Monroe County home and found two bullet holes in the back of their truck.