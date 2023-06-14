A man went to jail on Bibb County warrants after going to rescue his girlfriend who said she had been kidnapped. According to the incident report, Cpl. Larry Sullivan was dispatched to the Forsyth Water Treatment Plant on Hwy. 42 S around 6:30 a.m. on May 26 where he found 26-year-old Nickey Heichelbech with a blanket wrapped around her. She told the corporal that she had been walking and was waiting on a ride. Heichelbech said an employee let her use his phone and she contacted her boyfriend, Daniel Holliday, to give her a ride from there. Sullivan returned to service.
Around 30 minutes later, Forsyth Police Department received a call from Tractor Supply employees that a woman had gone into the store claiming she had been kidnapped from Macon by a man the night before. She left in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers soon found the vehicle at the Quick Trip on Harold G. Clarke Parkway, and when Sullivan arrived, he saw Heichelbech sitting in the passenger seat of the Tahoe.
She told Sullivan she met a man on Facebook and met up with him the night before around 2 a.m. at the Kroger on Presidential Parkway. She said she willingly got into his vehicle (possibly a tan Kia sedan) and they drove around for hours. Heichelbech said at some point she saw a Monroe County sign but was unsure where she was.
She said the unknown male she was riding with made a sexual advance towards her, but she did not reciprocate the gesture and the man became angry. She said he choked her and hit her on the back of the head before telling her to get out of his car. He then drove off with her phone and purse in the backseat of the car. She said she walked for a while before getting to the water treatment plant to call Holliday.
Sullivan asked why she did not give him this information the first time he spoke with her, and Heichelbech stated she was waiting until she got back to Macon to call the police there and make a report of it. She had no visible marks or injuries to her neck or head.
Sullivan ran her boyfriend’s information and learned of his warrants. He was arrested and taken to jail. Holliday’s father arrived, took possession of his son’s vehicle and gave Heichelbech a ride back to Macon.