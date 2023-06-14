A man went to jail on Bibb County warrants after going to rescue his girlfriend who said she had been kidnapped. According to the incident report, Cpl. Larry Sullivan was dispatched to the Forsyth Water Treatment Plant on Hwy. 42 S around 6:30 a.m. on May 26 where he found 26-year-old Nickey Heichelbech with a blanket wrapped around her. She told the corporal that she had been walking and was waiting on a ride. Heichelbech said an employee let her use his phone and she contacted her boyfriend, Daniel Holliday, to give her a ride from there. Sullivan returned to service. 

Around 30 minutes later, Forsyth Police Department received a call from Tractor Supply employees that a woman had gone into the store claiming she had been kidnapped from Macon by a man the night before. She left in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers soon found the vehicle at the Quick Trip on Harold G. Clarke Parkway, and when Sullivan arrived, he saw Heichelbech sitting in the passenger seat of the Tahoe. 