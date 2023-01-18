A Monroe County father is suing Georgia Power claiming that Plant Scherer caused his daughter to get breast cancer and die just 8 days after her 40th birthday.

Timothy F. Carter of Forsyth filed suit against Georgia Power in Monroe County Superior Court on Jan. 9, asking for more than $250,000 for causing the death of his daughter Joni Carter. Carter had lived at 110 Marvin Circle in Juliette, right next to Plant Scherer. She died after a 2-year battle with cancer on Jan. 12, 2021, about one week after her 40th birthday. Carter is represented by Atlanta attorneys Brian Adams and Stacey Evans. The latter was a Democrat gubernatorial candidate in Georgia in 2018.