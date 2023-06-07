A Fairview Church Road man was arrested for threatening to kill and gut a neighbor and her family because he believed they had de-feathered his live turkey on Tuesday, May 30.
For the second time in 3 weeks, Monroe County deputy Thomas Morgan was dispatched to a Fairview Church Road home about a problem with turkeys. According to the report, Kristin Ersoy of 304 Fairview Church Road told Morgan that her neighbor, William Wilkins, 46, had crossed over her property line around 6 p.m. When she yelled for him to return to his property, Wilkins replied that he was going to kill her and her family and gut her like a pig. Wilkins then returned to his home at 388 Fairview Church Road.
Morgan went to Wilkins’ home where Wilkins told him he was upset about the neighbors bothering his turkeys. He was arrested for terroristic acts and threats and taken to jail.
Three weeks ago, on May 7, Wilkins told Morgan that an unknown neighbor had “de-feathered” his pet turkey. He said that he was upset that his turkey had been aggravated and wanted a report made.
Wilkins took Morgan to his turkey pen, and it was evident that a mature turkey had been attacking the smaller, less dominant turkey. Wilkins also said that he believed someone had picked the lock on the enclosure and broken the eggs inside. There appeared to be no evidence of broken eggs or signs on the lock of being picked. No criminal action was detected with this incident.