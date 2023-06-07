Wilkins

A Fairview Church Road man was arrested for threatening to kill and gut a neighbor and her family because he believed they had de-feathered his live turkey on Tuesday, May 30.

For the second time in 3 weeks, Monroe County deputy Thomas Morgan was dispatched to a Fairview Church Road home about a problem with turkeys. According to the report, Kristin Ersoy of 304 Fairview Church Road told Morgan that her neighbor, William Wilkins, 46, had crossed over her property line around 6 p.m. When she yelled for him to return to his property, Wilkins replied that he was going to kill her and her family and gut her like a pig. Wilkins then returned to his home at 388 Fairview Church Road.