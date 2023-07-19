A 33-year-old worker in the Gro Green/Dollar General warehouse in Juliette died on Thursday just 3 days after falling 20 feet from a high shelf in the facility.
The man, who has not been identified, was rushed by helicopter to Atrium hospital after falling around 3 p.m. on Monday, July 10. Monroe County EMS chief Matt Jackson told the Reporter that the man had climbed a ladder to get to the shelf. They aren’t sure what caused him to fall as there were no witnesses. He was found on the ground and Jackson said it appeared he landed on his head. The man remained in critical condition and Jackson confirmed that the man apparently died on Thursday at Atrium. Gro Green and Dollar General now occupy the former Plant Camellia in Juliette. Attempts to reach the owner, Greg Jarrell, were unsuccessful.