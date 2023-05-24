Rozier

A 57-year-old Decatur man was charged with disorderly conduct after wielding a machete and threatening people at the High Falls Hideaway Hotel on May 15. 

According to the incident report, Cpl. Tyler Rodgers was dispatched to the disturbance where the complainant said a man in a purple shirt was threatening people and was holding a machete. Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz was already on the scene and told Rodgers that Tony Rozier threw the weapon on the ground when he arrived.  