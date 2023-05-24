A 57-year-old Decatur man was charged with disorderly conduct after wielding a machete and threatening people at the High Falls Hideaway Hotel on May 15.
According to the incident report, Cpl. Tyler Rodgers was dispatched to the disturbance where the complainant said a man in a purple shirt was threatening people and was holding a machete. Sgt. Nicholas Ortiz was already on the scene and told Rodgers that Tony Rozier threw the weapon on the ground when he arrived.
Rozier claimed that a man in a red Jeep backhanded him and then left. He said he grabbed the machete after he was hit. Rozier added that an older man also came up to him and was harassing him as well. A witness said she saw Rozier walking around with a machete and had threatened to kill people’s dogs in the past.
Another witness said Rozier was driving way too fast through the parking lot and he told him to slow down. He said Rozier told him that the witnesses’ mother needed to move faster through the parking lot or she would get hit. He stated he has also heard stories of Rozier threatening people and their dogs. He said he walked away when Rozier came after him with the machete. Another man told the sergeant that Rozier had been threatening to kill people’s dogs and was chasing after the man who left in the Jeep with a machete. The man in the Jeep was unknown.
Rozier was handcuffed, secured in Ortiz’s patrol car and taken to the Monroe County Jail.
This was the second machete incident reported in High Falls in recent years. On June 20, 2018, Cpt. Jeff Thompson was taken to the Monroe County Hospital after he was attacked by Jarrod Douglas Williams.
Thompson spotted Williams walking towards High Falls State Park after a report of a suspicious man carrying a machete. After Thompson showed him his badge, Williams pulled out the machete. Thompson told him to drop it. Williams instead replied, “F*** you! I don’t have to.”
Thompson drew his gun. Williams dropped the machete, but the captain received a gash in his arm after a tussle on the ground. After he was arrested and charged with obstruction and carrying a concealed weapon, Williams received 5 years in prison without parole.