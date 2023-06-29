Mark Neal Johnson Sr., 62, of Byron, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, with the Reverend John Ham officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Monroe Memorial Gardens.
Mark was born in Forsyth on Oct. 29, 1960. He graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1979. Upon graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he was deployed to the Gulf War and retired after 20 years of service. Mark was a talented guitarist and loved music. He was always looking for his next “gig.”
Mark will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Judith “Judy” Stuart Geib of Forsyth; wife, Nancy Ard of Byron, Georgia; daughter, Katie Holden of Conway, South Carolina; son, Mark Neal Johnson Jr. (Sarah) of Lovejoy, Georgia; grandson, Trystin Holden; and brothers, Ronnie Johnson (Diane), John Geib (Shelley), and Phillip Geib (Traci).
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Gerald Johnson; step-father, John Almy Geib Sr.; brother, Kevin Johnson; maternal grandparents, Gus Fletcher Stuart and Nellie Mae Stuart; and paternal grandparents, Drayton Rutherford Johnson and Annie Kathleen Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1671 Dames Ferry Road, Forsyth, GA 31029, or to The Otis Redding Foundation, 339 Cotton Avenue, Macon, GA 31201.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 W Main Street, Forsyth, Georgia, 31029, has charge of the arrangements.