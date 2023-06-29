Johnson

 Mark Neal Johnson Sr., 62, of Byron, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, with the Reverend John Ham officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.  Burial will follow the service at Monroe Memorial Gardens.

Mark was born in Forsyth on Oct. 29, 1960. He graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1979. Upon graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he was deployed to the Gulf War and retired after 20 years of service. Mark was a talented guitarist and loved music. He was always looking for his next “gig.”