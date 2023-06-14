As a teenager in the 1940s in Forsyth, Smitty Driskell didn’t have a car.
So the Mary Persons student, now 91, ran everywhere, usually barefoot.
“I ran everywhere I went,” said Driskell, “even to check on the cows.”
That habit paid off when he became the state champ in the mile in 1949, setting a new record of 4 minutes, 47 seconds. The only downside was that officials made him wear shoes in the state meet.
And on Friday, Driskell will be one of 8 athletes to be inducted into the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I was amazed,” Driskell said of his selection for the Hall of Fame. “That was a long time ago.”
Along with Driskell, this year’s Hall of Fame class includes: Percy Freeman, a former Mary Persons and professional football standout; Delores Harmon, a former Hubbard High basketball star; Robbi Pippinger, a former basketball standout at Monroe Academy and Mercer University; David “Dee Dee” Sewell, a former Mary Persons star quarterback; Sonny Trammell, a state-champion golfer at Monroe Academy and All-Conference performer at Georgia Southern University; Toby Washinger, a former Mary Persons All-State football captain; and Bryan Watts, a former Mary Persons football standout who went on to become a top high school special teams coach.
Driskell said back then, boys were lucky in Forsyth if they had a pair of shoes.
“I went barefoot most of the time,” recalls Driskell.
At 15 he helped his dad haul lumber, which made him an ever better athlete at Mary Persons.
“I had muscles you wouldn’t believe,” laughs Driskell, noting they had to move lumber by hand back then.
He was good football at MP, but was excellent at track and basketball, recalled Driskell. He played all three for coach Barney Davis, who took him to state meets in Athens in 1948 and 1949. In 1948 he narrowly came in second in the mile behind a kid from Druid Hills, who was just a hair ahead of him. The following year he won it going away, setting what was then a record of 4 minutes and 47 seconds.
“Not bad for a snotty nosed 16 year old,” laughed Driskell.
It was at a restaurant in Macon on the way home from a Mary Persons basketball game that he met his wife, Dorothy Wynn.
Drisekll said he heard somebody whistle and it was a girl who knew him, and told him that someone wanted to talk to him. It was Wynn, and Driskell said he knew immediately she would be the one he would marry. They have two children, 5 grandkids and 12 great grandkids, and were married for 65 years before her death.
Back in high school, Coach Davis informed Driskell that a couple of colleges were offering him partial scholarships to play sports.
“Coach Davis looked after me,” remembered Driskell.
But Driskell demurred, saying he couldn’t afford it. After graduating at 17 years old, he went to work at the Studebaker dealership in Forsyth as a mechanic. He fixed a car for one man who was impressed, and told him he should be working for Georgia Power.
So at 17 he was hired to push coal into piles for Plant Arkwright, and he would remain there for 27 years. Later he went to Plant Yates, and then was hired to supervise the grounds at Plant Scherer as it was being built. “We did everything from cutting grass to putting cotex in the women’s bathroom,” laughs Driskell. After 40 years, Georgia Power offered him a $250,000 severance package. “I couldn’t afford NOT to retire,” said Driskell.
Driskell said he’s looking forwards to being inducted on Friday night. And yes, he will be wearing shoes for the honor.