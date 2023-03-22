The Mary Persons girls track and field team is off to a great start this spring.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 8:36 pm
The Mary Persons girls track and field team is off to a great start this spring.
The girls are coming off a region title last year and coach Llonisha McElhaney said they should be able to do that again in 2023.
McElhaney noted that they won their first meet and came in second in their second meet even while some of the best athletes were still playing basketball.
The MP girls won the Dick Frame Invitational at FPD last Wednesday, March 15.
“We have a lot of athletes,” said McElhaney.
Among the best are sophomore runner Anaja Lucear, who placed 7th in the state last year and has already broken her personal record this year.
Quanesha Brown also placed 7th in the state last year throwing the discus and she’s even stronger this year, said McElhaney.
MP’s girls distance team of Sara Davis,Coby McBrayer, Ella Hoover and Abbey Stembrdige is very solid again as with last year. Stembridge, Hoover and McBrayer are stellar at any distance event whether the 400 meter, 800 meter or 2 mile, “wherever I need them”, said McElhaney.
McElhaney is leaving after this season after being offered the track coaching job at powerhouse Jefferson High. So she said she wants to take more girls to state and have a “big ole party”.
“We will cherish every moment we have left,” said McElhaney.
