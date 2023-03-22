MP Girls Track Team

Members of the MP girls track team include, 1st row (seated on ground): Amelia Meadows, Kalonis Outlaw, Arielle Kent, Aaliyah Smith, Breyona Wilson, Ah’Zoria Hardy and Alanna Wood; 2nd row (on bench): Madelyn Causey, Hannah Yanez, Olivia Tanner, J’Hari Shannon, Miah Barkley, Abbey Stembridge, Kolbi McBrayer, Atrinity Phillips and Cydney Brown;

3rd row (standing): Sarah Davis, Jataria Hardy, Zoey Shannon, Zorah Bigham, Jamiya Zellner, Niah Bigham, Ella Hoover, Jayla Barkley, Lucy Bogan and Makayla Zellner. Coaches are Coaches David Martin and LLonisha McElhaney. (Photo/Steve Reece)

The Mary Persons girls track and field team is off to a great start this spring.

The girls are coming off a region title last year and coach Llonisha McElhaney said they should be able to do that again in 2023.