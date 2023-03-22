The MP girls tennis team fell to 8-3, 4-0 in Region 2-AAA after losing to ACE 5-0 on Monday, March 20.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 3:35 pm
The MP girls tennis team fell to 8-3, 4-0 in Region 2-AAA after losing to ACE 5-0 on Monday, March 20.
But last week, the girls dominated three region opponents.
On Thursday, March 16, the MP girls beat shorthanded Peach County 5-0.
Winners for the girls included Lauren Thomas defeating Ansley Gibson 8-0 in 1 Singles. 2 Singles featured Jayci Daniels winning against Morella Villa 8-2. Claire Campbell rang in with a 8-1 victory against Adriunna Phelps at 3 Singles. Peach County had to forfeit their doubles lines, which completed the 5-0 region win.
On Wednesday, March 15, the MP girls beat Jackson 4-1.
Lauren Thomas outlasted Ansley Lenning 7-6(2), 6-4, in a hard fought victory. Jayci Daniels returned to the 2 Singles slot and lost 3-6, 5-7 against Carolina Gilroy. Claire Campbell recovered from her defeat the day before with a 7-5, 6-2 win against Keely Banks.
Ava Bass and Katherine Clay continued their winning ways with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Anna Garcia and Vanessa Foster. Jayden Gray and Maddie Emami bounced back from a heartbreaker the day before to return to the win column; 6-1, 6-1 was the final against Krista Shockley and Carly Meredith.
