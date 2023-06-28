Class of '58

Pictured are, front row, left to right, Anne Chatfield Trippe, Nell Sanders Joseph, Elaine McLaughlin Bonds, Rosalyn McGee Harbuck; second row, Betty Ann Johnson Haygood, Doloris Marsh Cochran, Clarise Taylor Durden, Carol Ann Alexander Armstong; top row, Lee Willingham, Bobby Jackson, Charles Holloway, J.T. Bunn. (Photo by Gilda Stanbery)

On Friday night, June 9 classmates and guests of the Class of 1958 gathered at Fox City Brewery for a time of fellowship and recalling memories of their days at Mary Persons High School. 

The weekend activities continued on Saturday as the group met at Forsyth United Methodist Church. After a time of updating each other on things that had happened since the last annual reunion and more reminiscing, a class picture was taken, followed by a delicious lunch prepared by some of the ladies of the church.